Oval Nails Are Key to the Old Money Manicure
A classic French is just the start.
My nails have undergone an identity crisis over the past year. For most of my life, they’ve been so short and brittle that there wasn’t a cohesive shape at all. The shape of each nail was at the discretion of my nail artist. But after getting my nails rehabbed with BIAB and now being a Russian manicure enthusiast (if you haven’t tried this, you must), I’ve unlocked a whole new world of nail shapes. I started off with squoval, pivoted to square, and now I’m toying with the idea of becoming an oval nail girl.
Dare I say it, but are oval nails the most classic of all the nail shapes? They’re sturdy (much less likely to break than almonds), look incredibly natural, and have a flattering vibe that seemingly makes fingers look more slender and longer. Ovals are understated and feminine, allowing the fall polish color of my choice to be the focal point. Nail art isn’t off the table—French and minimalist designs always looked balanced on an oval. I’ll stop my tangent here (I’m trying to convince myself to take the oval nail plunge, if you couldn’t tell), but keep reading to shop my five favorite oval nail ideas.
Classic French
French works on every nail shape, but it looks the softest and daintiest on an oval manicure. The curved edge is always perfectly even and blends seamlessly into the edge, rather than creating a sharp point that you would find on a square manicure.
I have never been and never will be a DIY girl, so when I’m in a pinch and can’t make it to the nail salon, I like to keep these press-ons close by. They’re super easy to put on and take off without damaging my nails.
Short and Sweet
If you like a long acrylics, go for it. But I am personally so here for the short nail renaissance. Maybe it’s because I type on a computer for a living, but having short nails just makes daily activities—like writing this story or clasping my necklace—so much easier. The oval shape means that nails still help elongate fingers, rather than making them look stubby.
One thing about me: I love a little luxury. As someone who always keeps a nail file in my bag, it sparks joy to whip out this gorgeous Hermès glass file, rather than a crusty drugstore option. Designer nail files also make incredible gifts—trust me.
Milky Brown
I, along with the rest of the world, am on a brown suede kick. Because I’m determined to have my manicure match my new wardrobe, I’ve been exploring all the brown nail polish shades. Richer tones are hit or miss (I think they can look dirty if you choose the wrong one for your skin tone), but a creamy milk chocolate tone always gets five stars.
Crochet Away is the cashmere sweater of nail polish colors. It’s chic, warm, and is the perfect layering piece for hands filled with silver and gold jewelry.
If you’re steering clear of gel nail polish, but still want the high-shine finish it’s known for, try OPI’s Infinite Shine collection. I’m obsessed with the shade Track Suited Cutie because of the little gold flecks throughout the milk chocolate base.
Nothing But Nude
Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez love a naked manicure—just clear coat and go. It’s clean and requires minimal upkeep, so I see the appeal. Bonus: an oval shape looks chic without any polish.
Combine your nail health journey with this minimalist fall nail trend and swipe Seche Vite on bare nails. The formula gives natural nails a more durable finish—and adds a bit of understated shine.
A Tasteful Design
I’m not personally a nail art girl, but I do love a little ombré situation or subtle nail sticker on an oval nail. One design I will try: a reverse French where the tip lines the cuticle. If I’m feeling really crazy, maybe I’ll go for a funky color combination.
Believe it or not, Halloween is around the corner. I refuse to walk around with themed nails for any longer than the few days leading up to the 31st, so I’ll be buying these press-ons to get in on the fun, without committing for too long.
You don’t have to be an artist to do some super simple nail art—you just need the right tools. The dotting tool is perfect for creating a little polka dot manicure, while the thin brush can help you add some little squiggles or lines.
