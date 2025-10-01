Oval Nails Are Key to the Old Money Manicure

A classic French is just the start.

My nails have undergone an identity crisis over the past year. For most of my life, they’ve been so short and brittle that there wasn’t a cohesive shape at all. The shape of each nail was at the discretion of my nail artist. But after getting my nails rehabbed with BIAB and now being a Russian manicure enthusiast (if you haven’t tried this, you must), I’ve unlocked a whole new world of nail shapes. I started off with squoval, pivoted to square, and now I’m toying with the idea of becoming an oval nail girl.

Dare I say it, but are oval nails the most classic of all the nail shapes? They’re sturdy (much less likely to break than almonds), look incredibly natural, and have a flattering vibe that seemingly makes fingers look more slender and longer. Ovals are understated and feminine, allowing the fall polish color of my choice to be the focal point. Nail art isn’t off the table—French and minimalist designs always looked balanced on an oval. I’ll stop my tangent here (I’m trying to convince myself to take the oval nail plunge, if you couldn’t tell), but keep reading to shop my five favorite oval nail ideas.

Classic French

French works on every nail shape, but it looks the softest and daintiest on an oval manicure. The curved edge is always perfectly even and blends seamlessly into the edge, rather than creating a sharp point that you would find on a square manicure.

Short and Sweet

If you like a long acrylics, go for it. But I am personally so here for the short nail renaissance. Maybe it’s because I type on a computer for a living, but having short nails just makes daily activities—like writing this story or clasping my necklace—so much easier. The oval shape means that nails still help elongate fingers, rather than making them look stubby.

Milky Brown

I, along with the rest of the world, am on a brown suede kick. Because I’m determined to have my manicure match my new wardrobe, I’ve been exploring all the brown nail polish shades. Richer tones are hit or miss (I think they can look dirty if you choose the wrong one for your skin tone), but a creamy milk chocolate tone always gets five stars.

Nothing But Nude

Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez love a naked manicure—just clear coat and go. It’s clean and requires minimal upkeep, so I see the appeal. Bonus: an oval shape looks chic without any polish.

A Tasteful Design

I’m not personally a nail art girl, but I do love a little ombré situation or subtle nail sticker on an oval nail. One design I will try: a reverse French where the tip lines the cuticle. If I’m feeling really crazy, maybe I’ll go for a funky color combination.

