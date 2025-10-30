I am a firm believer that one must not live in the past—however, I also believe this rule has one exception: outfit inspiration.

As a woman born in the '90s, the style of the start of the millennium continues to have a hold over the way I dress. A glance at my Instagram "Saved" folder, notably the one containing my fall 2025 mood board, reveals the lasting imprint of past runways—think: looks from old Chloé, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren collections ranging from rock princess to classic Americana. I might not be able to afford a closet full of archival finds yet, but my fall outfits can tell a similar story.

My fashion ethos is less about a literal recreation, and more about how I can style pieces (especially ones I already own) to embody the essence of these early 21st-century designer moments. Ahead, I break down the fashion source materials for my favorite fall looks and how I made them feel relevant for 2025.

Polished Boho Chic Inspired by Chloé Fall 2000

The year is 2000, and Stella McCartney for Chloé is the apotheosis of boho style. Witty and rebellious, her runways brought a flux of faux fur, low-slung trousers, and embellished tees with nods to '70s disco glamour and art deco decadence. The fall collection, especially, was ahead of its time, and still a heavy hitter for current fashion It girls.

Over the years, "boho chic" has morphed and gone in various directions, from the Olsen twins to Coachella festival style. But I still prefer Chloé's polished and cheeky version. These Reformation pants feel aligned with the early ‘00s fit. And I never say no to a statement suede coat.

Classic Americana Inspired by Ralph Lauren Fall 2000

There is nothing more timeless than Ralph Lauren. Case in point: the designer's Fall 2000 show, which had Gisele Bundchen bundled up in cable-knit sweaters and croc midi skirts. I swear, I resave these images every fall. This collection exuded elegant, classic American style at its best, and exemplifies how I want to dress during the colder months: sleek, feminine, and yet surprisingly practical. These looks might have hit the runway 25 years ago, but I could still see them on the street today in downtown Manhattan.

Finding the right midi skirt length can be challenging. I'm investing in this Massimo Dutti brown leather one. I'm also eyeing this navy cable knit that feels appropriate for both the East and West Coasts. If I lived in a cooler climate, I would definitely style this look with brown tights.

Bold All-Black Inspired by Gucci Fall 1995

Whenever I want to feel confident, my mind finds its way back to Tom Ford for Gucci. The Fall 1995 collection is known more for its bold jewel tones and shiny satins, but my odd takeaway? Black isn’t boring! It's an urgent style lesson as winter looms, and head-to-toe black can feel slightly uninspiring. I love this era of Gucci because it was ultra-sexy and ultra-glam, without overly showing it. The magic was in the details and in the mystique.

These standout monochromatic looks from the Gucci Fall 1995 runway are easy to translate into everyday. Pick luxurious leather. Mix velvets and silks. Consider sexy, sleek tailoring with '70s influences.

Don’t hesitate to look into the past when styling looks for Fall 2025. You'll find a lot of these runways feel surprisingly current.