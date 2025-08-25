There are just some hairstyles that I have yet to master doing on my own—a super slick updo is one of them. I've pretty much given up on trying to perfect the sleek look, but Latto's most recent concert appearance hairstyle just reminded me that achieving the perfect slick back bun is really an artform.

The rapper appeared at the YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert in Atlanta, GA over the weekend, where she wore a navy blue mini tube dress with white, polka-dotted knee-high boots and silver jewelry. Latto kept her nails simple with a medium-length, almond-shaped French manicure, and staying on theme with the "clean girl aesthetic," she styled her honey blonde hair in a top bun, and I'm truly impressed at the fact that not a single hair was left out of place.

Latto at the YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert in Atlanta, GA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slick backs buns are a tried-and-true style because of how versatile they are, and they're perfect for pretty much any occasion, from everyday outings to an elegant night on the town. They're fitting for every season as well, and if you're dealing with third or fourth-day hair, throwing it back in a bun is an easy way to keep your strands protected until it's officially time for wash day.

Read ahead to shop everything you need to perfect the slick back bun look at home.

Not Your Mother's All Eyes on Me Styling Hair Cream $8 at Target Start off by adding a generous amount of this soft cream to your hair to get a gentle hold. Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel $42 at Sephora This gel-cream smooths while adding shine thanks to ingredients like jojoba milk and seed oil. Chris McMillan The Smooth and Tame Hair Wand $22 at Sephora This mini wand can be used to tame flyaways and shape baby hairs. Some styling products are filled with harsh ingredients that dry out your hair, but this one features hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. IGK Frizz and Flyaway Lightweight Gel Hair Taming Wand $24 at Sephora For a taming wand that's free of wax and heavy ingredients, this is your best bet. It provides 24-hour hold without flaking or leaving behind residue. TRESemme Extra Hold Hair Spray $3 at Sally Beauty Finish things off with a holding spray that'll keep every hair in place without hardening or becoming sticky.

