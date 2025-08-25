If I Could Get My Bun As Slick As Latto's, I Would Rule the World
No flyaways here.
There are just some hairstyles that I have yet to master doing on my own—a super slick updo is one of them. I've pretty much given up on trying to perfect the sleek look, but Latto's most recent concert appearance hairstyle just reminded me that achieving the perfect slick back bun is really an artform.
The rapper appeared at the YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert in Atlanta, GA over the weekend, where she wore a navy blue mini tube dress with white, polka-dotted knee-high boots and silver jewelry. Latto kept her nails simple with a medium-length, almond-shaped French manicure, and staying on theme with the "clean girl aesthetic," she styled her honey blonde hair in a top bun, and I'm truly impressed at the fact that not a single hair was left out of place.
Slick backs buns are a tried-and-true style because of how versatile they are, and they're perfect for pretty much any occasion, from everyday outings to an elegant night on the town. They're fitting for every season as well, and if you're dealing with third or fourth-day hair, throwing it back in a bun is an easy way to keep your strands protected until it's officially time for wash day.
Read ahead to shop everything you need to perfect the slick back bun look at home.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.