Kylie Jenner's Almond French Manicure Is Going to Annoy Her Gen Z Fans
She may have just solved the debate around the Millennial-favorite nail shape.
The nail shape you choose can say a lot about you—well, that's at least what young people think. Gen Z and Millennials have had a lot of ridiculous debates surrounding beauty trends as of late (the side part vs. middle part debacle being the best example), the newest one being the divisiveness of the almond nail shape, which apparently is very Millennial coded. That said, it's clear where Kylie Jenner stands on the debate.
The 27-year-old shared a photo of her nails to her Instagram Story on Aug. 4, and in it, she's wearing an almond French manicure (another hotly-debated Millennial favorite). Jenner definitely isn't a stranger to almond nails, as she's worn the shape with her last two manicures, one featuring black-and-white striped French tips and another featuring a metallic silver polka dot design.
Almond nails are pretty similar to oval nails, the only difference being that almond tips are slightly pointier, whereas oval nails are more rounded. "This slimming silhouette works best on medium to long nails and creates the illusion of extra length," nail artist Elissa Schell previously told MC. "Although it's a very flattering shape, natural nails tend to break more easily."
Obviously, I'd recommend that anyone wear whatever nail shape they want, regardless of who might think it's dated or on trend. Should you want to try out the almond nail trend before making an actual commitment in a salon, read ahead for some press-on nail options.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.