The nail shape you choose can say a lot about you—well, that's at least what young people think. Gen Z and Millennials have had a lot of ridiculous debates surrounding beauty trends as of late (the side part vs. middle part debacle being the best example), the newest one being the divisiveness of the almond nail shape, which apparently is very Millennial coded. That said, it's clear where Kylie Jenner stands on the debate.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of her nails to her Instagram Story on Aug. 4, and in it, she's wearing an almond French manicure (another hotly-debated Millennial favorite). Jenner definitely isn't a stranger to almond nails, as she's worn the shape with her last two manicures, one featuring black-and-white striped French tips and another featuring a metallic silver polka dot design.

Kylie Jenner's August 4 Instagram story featuring her almond French manicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Almond nails are pretty similar to oval nails, the only difference being that almond tips are slightly pointier, whereas oval nails are more rounded. "This slimming silhouette works best on medium to long nails and creates the illusion of extra length," nail artist Elissa Schell previously told MC. "Although it's a very flattering shape, natural nails tend to break more easily."

Obviously, I'd recommend that anyone wear whatever nail shape they want, regardless of who might think it's dated or on trend. Should you want to try out the almond nail trend before making an actual commitment in a salon, read ahead for some press-on nail options.

