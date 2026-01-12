Teyana Taylor has walked enough red carpets for me to know that she is well-versed in the art of serving a look. That being said, nothing could have prepared me for how stunning she looks tonight. The 83rd annual Golden Globes is currently underway in Los Angeles, and I've already been spotting (and swooning over) some of the best beauty looks of the night via Marie Claire's beauty live blog.

Taylor, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, looks absolutely stunning in an asymmetrical black gown featuring striking cutouts. Still, it's her beauty details that have completely captured my attention this evening.

Teyana Taylor at the Golden Globes red carpet. She is wearing a black gown, a pixie hairstyle, and edgy eye makeup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only has Taylor perfected the ethereal pixie haircut of everyone's dreams, but she's also paired it with sex kitten makeup. A juicy brown lip, an editorial glossy cheek, and a dramatic winged eyeliner moment all paired beautifully with her glowing skin. She finished everything off with a milky pink manicure. In short, she's a walking lesson in the art of having main-character energy.

There are still a ton of looks to come tonight but until then, take a look at a few of the products that you can look to recreate Taylor's glam for your own 2026 event schedule.

IGK Beach Club Soft Texture Paste | Touchable + Non-Sticky + Hold | Vegan + Cruelty Free | 2 Oz $28 at Amazon US Want a pixie with touchable texture? A texturizing paste will be your secret weapon. Danessa Myricks Beauty Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner in Onyx $20 at Sephora This eyeliner is so smooth, it basically applies itself. MAC Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss $24 at Ulta Beauty That glossy lip that Taylor is sporting can be achieved using MAC's clear lipglass.