Teyana Taylor's Fairy Pixie Is My Favorite Golden Globes Hairstyle
She looks magical.
Teyana Taylor has walked enough red carpets for me to know that she is well-versed in the art of serving a look. That being said, nothing could have prepared me for how stunning she looks tonight. The 83rd annual Golden Globes is currently underway in Los Angeles, and I've already been spotting (and swooning over) some of the best beauty looks of the night via Marie Claire's beauty live blog.
Taylor, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, looks absolutely stunning in an asymmetrical black gown featuring striking cutouts. Still, it's her beauty details that have completely captured my attention this evening.
Not only has Taylor perfected the ethereal pixie haircut of everyone's dreams, but she's also paired it with sex kitten makeup. A juicy brown lip, an editorial glossy cheek, and a dramatic winged eyeliner moment all paired beautifully with her glowing skin. She finished everything off with a milky pink manicure. In short, she's a walking lesson in the art of having main-character energy.
There are still a ton of looks to come tonight but until then, take a look at a few of the products that you can look to recreate Taylor's glam for your own 2026 event schedule.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.