Simone Biles is the beauty icon we’ve been waiting for. After her triumphant return to the 2024 Olympics, Biles has hung up her leotard and is enjoying life as a WAG (short for wives and girlfriends of professional athletes). Biles, who is married to Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, has been traveling quite a bit this year, but with football season fully back, she seems to be settling down in Chicago, at least for a little while. For the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Biles was front and center supporting her husband, and in the process, she revived a 2023 hair trend (circa the '90s) that I still can’t get enough of.

For the game, Biles wore an all-denim outfit, complemented by a gorgeous "J" necklace in honor of her husband. However, her hair was what really caught my attention because it added just the right touch of glamour to elevate her look. She chose a classic Pamela Anderson updo, featuring a high bun with long, slightly curled side bangs. Biles’s version looks just as beautiful as the '90s icon, especially with her stunning smokey brown eyeshadow and the perfect nude lip.

Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson-inspired updos saw a resurgence in 2023 and practically took over 2024, but they've since cooled off. Still, that hasn’t stopped celebrities like Meghan Good and Millie Bobby Brown from sporting their own versions of the style, and the result remains the same: effortlessly chic and incredibly flirty. With Biles's latest look, we might see a wave of this hairstyle trend emerge this fall and winter.

​There are a few ways to get the Pamela Anderson updo at home, so keep reading for a few of my favorite hair products.