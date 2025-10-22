I’ve come to accept that Tessa Thompson will forever be on my mood board. On October 21, the actress was seen sporting a side part hairstyle while promoting her new movie, Hedda in New York City. Besides her stunning red outfit (seriously, she looks incredible), I was more captivated by the fact that Thompson remains a consistent source of glam inspiration that feels relatively attainable. From her simple yet sultry makeup to her trendy yet functional sense of style, there are many aspects of her glam routine that I regularly admire. However, her retro-coded hair is what really caught my attention.

For her most recent engagement, Thompson’s hair was perfectly curled and ultra glossy. She chose a side part, tucking the left side behind her ear while allowing the right to cascade over her shoulders. The look seemed to pay homage to the 1950s version of the classic styling technique, which is the era her new movie is set in. She finished the look with a muted mauve lip color and a short, milky manicure.

Tessa Thompson is seen on October 21, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her hairstyles, which adds to her charm. A few months ago, she was spotted at Wimbledon wearing braids. In September, she showcased the sleekest bun at New York Fashion Week, and just a few days later, she was seen in an incredibly cool leather bandana hairstyle. Thompson truly embodies the spirit of a beauty chameleon, and it’s a joy to see how much fun she has with her hair, makeup, and nails.

The key to a great '50s-inspired curl is not only perfecting the spirals themselves but also ensuring they hold throughout the day. If your curls fall flat almost immediately after styling, keep reading for some tips on making your style last like Thompson’s.