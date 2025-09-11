Tessa Thompson looks perfect in almost every hairstyle she wears, from box braids to her natural curls, but her ability to master the slick low bun will never cease to amaze me.

Thompson was photographed out in New York City on Sept. 10 while attending a screening of Hedda, the upcoming drama film she's starring in, before heading to a Valentino event for New York Fashion Week that same night. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a brown leather top with wide leg blue jeans and light brown pumps. Her glam was pretty simple: a nude lip with slightly filled in brows and hair that was pulled back into what looks like a twisted bun.

Tessa Thompson spotted in New York City on Sept. 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson has had a pretty busy week between hanging out at the Toronto International Film Festival to now popping out in New York during Fashion Week, so it's easy to see why she's opted for easier, slicked-back styles for a handful of the outings she's had in the last few days.

A slick bun is one of the most versatile hairstyles there is, and it comes in handy when you want take on the day with a low-effort hairstyle, or when you're working with second- or third-day hair. It also works on most hair types, from straight to textured, and it's easy to nail once you have right products on hand. Read ahead to shop a few slick back bun essentials.