Tessa Thompson's Chic Slick Back Bun Is NYFW-Approved
It's literally perfect.
Tessa Thompson looks perfect in almost every hairstyle she wears, from box braids to her natural curls, but her ability to master the slick low bun will never cease to amaze me.
Thompson was photographed out in New York City on Sept. 10 while attending a screening of Hedda, the upcoming drama film she's starring in, before heading to a Valentino event for New York Fashion Week that same night. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a brown leather top with wide leg blue jeans and light brown pumps. Her glam was pretty simple: a nude lip with slightly filled in brows and hair that was pulled back into what looks like a twisted bun.
Thompson has had a pretty busy week between hanging out at the Toronto International Film Festival to now popping out in New York during Fashion Week, so it's easy to see why she's opted for easier, slicked-back styles for a handful of the outings she's had in the last few days.
A slick bun is one of the most versatile hairstyles there is, and it comes in handy when you want take on the day with a low-effort hairstyle, or when you're working with second- or third-day hair. It also works on most hair types, from straight to textured, and it's easy to nail once you have right products on hand. Read ahead to shop a few slick back bun essentials.
Finish things off with a spray or two of a strong hold hairspray that dries fast and keeps the hair in place.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.