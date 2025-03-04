Jenna Lyons Has Me Convinced the Viral Red Lipstick Theory Is Real
Proof in the pictures.
Jenna Lyons might be a fashion icon, but her latest makeup look is going on my mood board immediately. On March 3, the Real Housewives of New York City star was spotted outside the Today Show, wearing her signature corporate-chic, menswear-inspired uniform: a button-up shirt and tie under a sweater vest, all of which were tucked into white jeans, and finished off with an oversized blazer and a puffer coat. The masterclass in layering aside, Lyon’s simple but striking makeup look proves a timely hypothesis, aptly known as the red lipstick theory.
“If you are wearing nothing on your face but a red lipstick, your skin will look more even,” content creator Alexis Androulakis, said in her now viral video on the theory. In a chic street style moment, Lyons paired a warm-toned version of the shade with oversized sunglasses, and her lightly-curled hair bounced in the wind as she walked.
While the theory is somewhat universal (everyone can rock a red), not all red lipstick is created equally. Lyons found her signature shade to be a yellow-toned hue that almost looks orange, but if you have a similar skin tone to mine (think NC47 in MAC), then you likely will find that a shade like that washes you out. That being said, there are numerous red lipsticks with varying undertones.
If you have darker skin, you may need an extra step before fully committing to this confidence-boosting hack. “A lot of us have a little bit of hyperpigmentation around the mouth,” says makeup artist and content creator Ehlie Luna on her Instagram account. “As soon as you put on red lipstick, it makes it jump out.” The solve? Color corrector. “You want to color correct around the mouth and maybe put a tinted moisturizer on top or all over the face,” Luna says. “If the tinted moisturizer isn’t enough, take a skin-tone concealer and lightly go over the area.”
I consider myself a lipstick connoisseur, and red is one of my favorite shades to play with, so if you want to channel Jenna Lyons’s latest look, you’re in luck. I’ve curated an elite list of red lipsticks to suit all skin tones and one of my favorite color correctors to consider if you have a deeper skin tone. Keep reading to shop my favorites.
For roughly three years now, Violette FR's Petal Bouche liquid lipstick has held the number one spot in my red lipstick collection. It's the perfect blue-based red that looks good on everyone and it has a soft-matte finish that is meant to feel like a rose petal (can report that it does). Once it dries, there's little to no transfer which is the best part of it all.
If you prefer to take your beauty cues from celebrities, allow me to introduce you to one of Taylor Swift's favorite red lipsticks: Par McGrath Liquilust in Elson 4. Another blue-based red, it looks good on virtually every skin tone but there is some very slight transfer. A good hack to make the lipstick transfer-proof is setting it lightly with transluscent powder.
The pigment of this Lip Bar formula is par none. It glides onto my mouth completely streak-free and dries to a matte finish that doesn't budge.
Unfortunately, I do have that ring of discoloration around my mouth that makes it look like I have a mustache no matter how much I wax, pluck, and tweeze, so my favorite color corrector has been this one from Huda Beauty. Like their concealers, it somehow manages to be full coverage and is extremely pigmented, so I actually recommend going one shade lighter than you think you may need so that the formula simultaneously brightens the areas you need to correct.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Don't Worry, 'Paradise' Fans: Season 2 Is Confirmed and There Won't Be a Long Wait Until We Get Answers to Those Twists
Creator Dan Fogelman says the Hulu thriller is "bigger than what people think it is right now."
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Très Chic Looks at Paris Fashion Week's Met-Gala Equivalent
This night at the museum was especially stylish.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Inside Princess Diana's Secret Island Getaways—And How They Differed From William and Kate's
The late royal enjoyed (mostly) private vacations thanks to one man's help.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 Best Beauty Moments Are a Lesson in Juxtaposition
The week's best beauty looks were a maximalism master class.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes
The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The 13 Best Foundations for Mature Skin, Tested by Women Over 50
It's perfect for mature complexions.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
Billie EIlish’s Makeup Routine Is Surprisingly Wearable and Lasts for Hours
Her makeup routine is full of drugstore staples.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Why Dyson's New Airstrait Ad Ignited a TikTok Controversy
"They said y'all can buy the product but it is not meant for you."
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Burberry Beauty's All-Time Classics Finally Relaunched at Nordstrom
Here's how to shop reviewer-vetted products first.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Contrast Makeup Theory Is the Viral TikTok Anti-Trend Everyone Should Try
Here's how to find your signature makeup look with this makeup artist-approved technique.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Maed Beauty Gives My Lips a Three-Step Skincare Routine—And They've Never Been Softer
Maed Beauty’s inaugural launch delivers a three-step system.
By Samantha Holender Published