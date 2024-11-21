Jennifer Lopez Stacks a Cable-Knit Sweater, Uggs, and a Rare, $80,000 Birkin Like a Holiday Rom-Com Character
It's a quintessentially J.Lo way to bundle up.
Jennifer Lopez looked ready for her Christmas rom-com plot line in cozy winter essentials on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The star swung by a bakery in Los Angeles to pick up coffee and pastries in a look worthy of a Nancy Meyers movie main character.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer favored a quieter kind of a luxury in an oversize cream-colored mock neck cable knit sweater with wide cuffs that nearly covered her nude French manicure. The ivory hue of her chunky knit almost perfectly matched the pale snowy shade of her rare, matte alligator skin Hermès Birkin 25 with gold hardware. Despite its diminutive size, the bag is valued at more than $80,000.
The star paired her textural sweater and Birkin bag with pleated, light wash barrel jeans featuring decorative seams running down the midline. Lopez was one of the stars who made the silhouette a celebrity-favorite denim trend this fall, alongside other early adopters including Katie Holmes.
Her holiday-special styling reflects the way celebrity creative consultant Marissa Pelly wears the same polarizing denim trend. “There’s nothing I love more than wearing a turtleneck and my favorite long wool overcoat,” Pelly previously told Marie Claire. “I’ll usually call on my barrel jeans to shake things up a bit.”
Of course, no Jennifer Lopez winter ensemble would be complete without a set of chestnut brown platform Ugg boots. The comfy Ugg outfit was nearly a beat-for-beat recreation of another look she wore at the end of October, wherein the pop star accented dirty jeans with a ribbed turtleneck crop top, a massive Bottega tote bag, and a pair of Classic Twin Seam New Heights Ugg boots, one of the Australian brand's newest styles.
Lopez polished off her Wednesday coffee run outfit with—what else?—a glossy nude lip, caramel balayage highlights tied back in a low ponytail, and a pair of purple gradient Chloé sunglasses with an octagonal shape that I just so happened to find on sale.
The key to capturing Jennifer Lopez's unique sense of style, I've found, is emphasizing a high-low mix of accessible wardrobe staples, such as sweaters in soft neutral hues and an arsenal of versatile denim, with covetable designer accessories. I've always found it charming that Lopez actually wears her vast collection of rare Birkin bags in her everyday life, rather than let them waste away in a hermetically sealed vault inside her mansion. In fact, I'd argue a beat-up, well-loved Birkin is even more chic than a carefully preserved one.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
