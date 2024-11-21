Jennifer Lopez looked ready for her Christmas rom-com plot line in cozy winter essentials on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The star swung by a bakery in Los Angeles to pick up coffee and pastries in a look worthy of a Nancy Meyers movie main character.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer favored a quieter kind of a luxury in an oversize cream-colored mock neck cable knit sweater with wide cuffs that nearly covered her nude French manicure. The ivory hue of her chunky knit almost perfectly matched the pale snowy shade of her rare, matte alligator skin Hermès Birkin 25 with gold hardware. Despite its diminutive size, the bag is valued at more than $80,000.

Jennifer Lopez grabs coffee and pastries in a cable knit sweater, UGGs, and a Birkin 25. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The star paired her textural sweater and Birkin bag with pleated, light wash barrel jeans featuring decorative seams running down the midline. Lopez was one of the stars who made the silhouette a celebrity-favorite denim trend this fall, alongside other early adopters including Katie Holmes.

Her holiday-special styling reflects the way celebrity creative consultant Marissa Pelly wears the same polarizing denim trend. “There’s nothing I love more than wearing a turtleneck and my favorite long wool overcoat,” Pelly previously told Marie Claire. “I’ll usually call on my barrel jeans to shake things up a bit.”

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Nonstretch Jeans $398 at Nordstrom

Of course, no Jennifer Lopez winter ensemble would be complete without a set of chestnut brown platform Ugg boots. The comfy Ugg outfit was nearly a beat-for-beat recreation of another look she wore at the end of October, wherein the pop star accented dirty jeans with a ribbed turtleneck crop top, a massive Bottega tote bag, and a pair of Classic Twin Seam New Heights Ugg boots, one of the Australian brand's newest styles.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots $160 at Bloomingdale's

Lopez polished off her Wednesday coffee run outfit with—what else?—a glossy nude lip, caramel balayage highlights tied back in a low ponytail, and a pair of purple gradient Chloé sunglasses with an octagonal shape that I just so happened to find on sale.

Chloé Poppy Sunglasses in Purple Gradient $318.50 at Sunglass Hut

The key to capturing Jennifer Lopez's unique sense of style, I've found, is emphasizing a high-low mix of accessible wardrobe staples, such as sweaters in soft neutral hues and an arsenal of versatile denim, with covetable designer accessories. I've always found it charming that Lopez actually wears her vast collection of rare Birkin bags in her everyday life, rather than let them waste away in a hermetically sealed vault inside her mansion. In fact, I'd argue a beat-up, well-loved Birkin is even more chic than a carefully preserved one.

