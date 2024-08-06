The summer nail trends this year have run the gamut. On the to-be-expected end of the spectrum, Meghan Markle co-signed a royal nail trend known as the bubble bath manicure, and Blake Lively debuted some micro floral nails. But there have also been a fair share of polish surprises: Zendaya and Selena Gomez stepped out with maroon manicures, while Hailey Bieber solidified the butter yellow nail trend. The most surprising statement of the season, however, might just be Jennifer Lopez’s electric blue manicure.

The singer is traditionally more of a play-it-safe girl with her nails. She’s known for picking soft pinks and creams; even her Bridgerton-themed birthday manicure had a creamy blush base. But, as it turns out, she’s not above the occasional pop of color.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

On Monday, August 5—shortly after the Atlas star was spotted shopping in a pair of St. Agni linen pants—Lopez’s go-to nail artist Tom Bachik shared a throwback photo of the singer’s “electric blue” manicure on Instagram. Lucky for us, he even revealed the exact shade used to get the job done: “Cobalt Blue," from the Korean gel nail brand Mithmillo.

A bright, dare I say neon, blue might be reminiscent of Y2K, but it can just as easily add a pop of color to a chic and sophisticated outfit. Plus, it's easier to pull off than one might think—and its wearability isn’t limited to right now. “Neon isn’t just for the summer,” Glosslab founder Rachel Apfel Glass previously told Marie Claire while discussing 2024 nail trends. "We’ll be seeing a ton of vibrant shades spicing up outfits."

While you can obviously opt for an ocean hue à la Lopez, bright yellows, pinks, oranges (peep Selena Gomez’s Orange Julius manicure), and brat greens are poised to remain popular this fall. Shop some of my favorite blindingly bright polish picks, ahead.

Lakur Enhanced Color Nail Polish $16 at Nordstrom

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish, Sun Kissed, 0.4 Fl. Oz. $3.99 at Amazon