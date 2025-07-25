Kelly Clarkson is heading back to The Voice, and she's sporting an all-new look to mark the occasion. The NBC series dropped a promo video for its upcoming season earlier this week, which officially revealed that the American Idol alum and talk show host will be joining John Legend and Adam Levine as a coach for season 29. Excited as I am to see her make a grand return to a singing competition, I was much more focused on the haircut she revealed in the video, which was a short, choppy bob.

Over the years, Clarkson has worn her hair at its signature long length, so the cut is a big departure from what we've seen from her lately. In the promo video, her bob is cut to her shoulders and styled in loose waves with a side part.

The bob is having a huge moment this year, and Clarkson joins a very long list of celebrities who have all traded in their longer tresses for dramatic short haircuts in recent months. Last month, Sofia Richie debuted a French bob after cutting off her over-processed ends, and shortly before that, others like Charlize Theron and Pamela Anderson also stepped out wearing short cuts.

The great thing about bobs is that there are tons of styles to choose from, depending on the length of your hair and the look that you're going for, and no matter what type of bob you choose, the cut is timeless and perfect for summer. If you're thinking of getting a choppy cut similar to Clarkson's, read ahead for some products you'll need to keep your bob looking its best.