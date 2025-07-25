Kelly Clarkson’s Return to "The Voice" Comes With a Wavy Bob

New season, new look.

Kelly Clarkson on the set of her talk show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Danielle Jackson's avatar
By
published
in News

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to The Voice, and she's sporting an all-new look to mark the occasion. The NBC series dropped a promo video for its upcoming season earlier this week, which officially revealed that the American Idol alum and talk show host will be joining John Legend and Adam Levine as a coach for season 29. Excited as I am to see her make a grand return to a singing competition, I was much more focused on the haircut she revealed in the video, which was a short, choppy bob.

Over the years, Clarkson has worn her hair at its signature long length, so the cut is a big departure from what we've seen from her lately. In the promo video, her bob is cut to her shoulders and styled in loose waves with a side part.

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

A photo posted by on

The bob is having a huge moment this year, and Clarkson joins a very long list of celebrities who have all traded in their longer tresses for dramatic short haircuts in recent months. Last month, Sofia Richie debuted a French bob after cutting off her over-processed ends, and shortly before that, others like Charlize Theron and Pamela Anderson also stepped out wearing short cuts.

The great thing about bobs is that there are tons of styles to choose from, depending on the length of your hair and the look that you're going for, and no matter what type of bob you choose, the cut is timeless and perfect for summer. If you're thinking of getting a choppy cut similar to Clarkson's, read ahead for some products you'll need to keep your bob looking its best.

Wave Wand 3-Barrel Hair Waver 1 ¼”
BondiBoost
Wave Wand 3-Barrel Hair Waver 1 ¼”

This tool will give you perfect beach waves, but its ceramic technology will give you smooth results without being too rough on your hair.

Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Hair Mist
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Hair Mist

Protect your hair from heat and harsh temperatures with this light mist that reduces frizz and potential heat damage.

Complete Air Dry Cream
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream

If your hair already has a slight bend to it, grab this cream. Just apply a quarter-sized amount to damp hair and diffuse for a frizz-free finish.

Not Your Mother's All Eyes on Me Styling Hair Treatment Cream - 5.5 Fl Oz
Not Your Mother's
All Eyes on Me Styling Hair Treatment Cream

Get ahold of frizz and flyaways with this soft cream that moisturizes without leaving behind flakes and residue.

Style + Protect Volumizing Texture Finishing Hairspray
Pureology
Style + Protect Volumizing Texture Finishing Hairspray

This light mist holds any style in place for hours with no crunchiness or buildup.

Danielle Jackson
Danielle Jackson
Senior Beauty Writer

Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.