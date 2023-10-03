Lady Gaga’s New Blonde Bob Is Perfectly Retro

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a defining figure of late 2000s style (can you say “meat dress” ?) who easily turned it back to the golden age of Hollywood in her collaborations with the late Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga is a true beauty era shape shifter. In a collection of Instagram photos published Sunday, October 1, the “Poker Face” singer showed off an extremely flippy bob reminiscent of popular mid-century hairstyles. Highlighting her signature blonde hue from roots to ends, the hair began in a deep side part, stopping above Gaga’s shoulders with a sharp curl upward. To add to the look, a single-ringlet spit curl was styled to remain near her cheekbone.

“Another Saturday night of jazz in Las Vegas. Hope to make another audience smile…you always make me smile,” the A Star Is Born actress wrote.

Gaga first premiered her new shoulder-length bob online last month, when she began her current jazz and piano residency in Las Vegas. During the show, which runs until October 5, she performs a mixture of her hits and the classics. If you want to hear “Paparazzi” and “La vie en rose” in the same place (while gaining some incredible beauty inspiration) this is the show for you.

Gaga’s hairdo has sustained her as she croons away and lives her dream night after night—and her fans are on board. “I’m in love with this look,” commented drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean on the latest photos. “It's Gaga Van de Kamp,” another fan wrote, alluding to the singer’s resemblance to Desperate Housewives’ Bree Van de Kamp and her retro flair.

Keeping with her sultry residency style, the newest photos showed Gaga decked out in a black mini dress with silver embellishments as she enjoyed some fruit and posed in various luxe seating areas. Her eyes were smoky while her lips popped with a shiny, apple-red hue.

We can't to see what other looks her residency has in store.