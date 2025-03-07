As we leave the dark, freezing cold times of winter behind us (finally), it's understandable that we're all feeling a bit scissor-happy. In the last week alone, Mindy Kaling has resurrected a lob and Miley Cyrus made an Oscars After-Party statement with a set of baby bangs. But perhaps my favorite hair transformation comes by way of Lady Gaga, who has officially said goodbye to her jellyfish haircut—marked by shorter front pieces contrasting longer length—in favor of a French-Girl bob with micro bangs to boot.

The singer, who just released her new album Mayhem, seemingly rang in her next musical era with a fresh chop on March 6. Her fresh, noticeably shorter look just so happens to capture one of 2025's biggest hair trends.

"A trend that I’m a big fan of right now is a chin-length bob with bangs, specifically with dark or bleach blonde hair," celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko previously told Marie Claire. Flipping the ends of the hair inward, which can be achieved with any kind of blow dryer brush or flat iron, gives the hairstyle a low-key Parisian feel.

Lady Gaga is seen signing autographs on March 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images). (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering if you can pull off this French-girl hairstyle a lá Gaga, Polko encourages you to consider your face shape. Highly angular jawlines and a chin-length bob with bangs are always flattering, but interestingly enough, she urges clients to consider how they feel about their eyes and nose. "If you prefer your eyes over your nose, I would not recommend doing bangs. If you prefer your nose to your eyes, then I think bangs are great for you and something fun to add to any look," she explained.

That being said, if bangs aren't in the cards this spring, you can still get a dose of French-girl glamour with some hair accessories. French hair pins, scrunchies, bows, and feathers have been all over Paris Fashion Week Street Style. Who knows? Lady Gaga might cause even more spring hair mayhem by working my favorite accessories below into her new look.

