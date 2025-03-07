Lady Gaga Ditches Her Jellyfish Cut for the Chicest French Girl Bob
The Little Monsters approve.
As we leave the dark, freezing cold times of winter behind us (finally), it's understandable that we're all feeling a bit scissor-happy. In the last week alone, Mindy Kaling has resurrected a lob and Miley Cyrus made an Oscars After-Party statement with a set of baby bangs. But perhaps my favorite hair transformation comes by way of Lady Gaga, who has officially said goodbye to her jellyfish haircut—marked by shorter front pieces contrasting longer length—in favor of a French-Girl bob with micro bangs to boot.
The singer, who just released her new album Mayhem, seemingly rang in her next musical era with a fresh chop on March 6. Her fresh, noticeably shorter look just so happens to capture one of 2025's biggest hair trends.
"A trend that I’m a big fan of right now is a chin-length bob with bangs, specifically with dark or bleach blonde hair," celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko previously told Marie Claire. Flipping the ends of the hair inward, which can be achieved with any kind of blow dryer brush or flat iron, gives the hairstyle a low-key Parisian feel.
If you're wondering if you can pull off this French-girl hairstyle a lá Gaga, Polko encourages you to consider your face shape. Highly angular jawlines and a chin-length bob with bangs are always flattering, but interestingly enough, she urges clients to consider how they feel about their eyes and nose. "If you prefer your eyes over your nose, I would not recommend doing bangs. If you prefer your nose to your eyes, then I think bangs are great for you and something fun to add to any look," she explained.
That being said, if bangs aren't in the cards this spring, you can still get a dose of French-girl glamour with some hair accessories. French hair pins, scrunchies, bows, and feathers have been all over Paris Fashion Week Street Style. Who knows? Lady Gaga might cause even more spring hair mayhem by working my favorite accessories below into her new look.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
