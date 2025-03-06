Mindy Kaling's New Sharp Lob Haircut Is All My Spring Hair Goals
She's never looked better.
Mindy Kaling has recently become a one-woman fashion show while on a mini press tour, but her latest hairstyle is the true scene-stealer. On Mar. 6, Kaling was spotted in New York City heading to a 'Today Show' appearance, as she continues to promote her new Netflix series Running Point like the boss woman she is. For the occasion, Kaling wore a gorgeous long-sleeved mini dress with intricate gold buttons, red pointed-toe heels, and a matching red bag. Still, I couldn’t keep my eyes off of her razor-sharp lob hairstyle.
While Kaling is no stranger to short hair, the actor seems to be having a bit more fun with her hairstyles recently. On Mar. 2, she was spotted at the Oscars with an elegant low ponytail that ended just above her lower back, then on the 5th she wore loose waves and curtain bangs while hosting an intimate discussion about Running Point with Kate Hudson. Her latest look is one of our favorite iterations of the lob—pin straight, grazes the tips of her shoulders, and perfectly flatters her face thanks to a deep side part. It's the time of look that suggests you command the boardroom every day and look damn good doing it. A neutral-toned cat eye, nude lipstick, and a short French manicure completed the gorgeous look.
Lob haircuts are perfect for anyone who doesn’t fully want to commit to a pixie or bob, but still wants the ease of a shorter haircut. The style has been worn by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Viola Davis, and more, and it’s incredibly versatile, especially if you’re growing out your bob á la Hailey Bieber. As someone who’s quickly approaching their own lob era while my short haircut grows out, I’ve curated a list of the products that keep my hair healthy no matter how much heat I put on it because, yes, shorter hair does require a bit of maintenance. Keep reading for the products that you, and your lob haircut, won’t want to live without.
One of the most important parts about keeping a short hairstyle sleek? Hydrated hair. I live for this leave-in treatment from Redken, it always keeps my hair looking incredibly healthy.
Not only does this spray help to cut my already shortened blow-dry time in half, but it also offers heat protection against any heat-styling tools.
Another key component for healthy-looking hair is incredible shine. Add a hair gloss to your wash-day routine and prepare to be amazed at your new sheen.
Short hair isn't always a wash-and-go style, so if you're looking to make your blow dry routine faster and more mangeable, turn to the new Dyson Supersonic. In just a few minutes it will transform your hair into a silky smooth texture, and the lightweight dryer won't have your arms feeling exhausted by the time you're done.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
