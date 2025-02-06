I’m Holding Space for Laura Harrier’s Perfect Bouncy ‘90s Blowout

Her minimal American manicure was also the perfect accessory.

Laura Harrier
I don’t know what I’m more obsessed with: Laura Harrier’s blowout or her manicure but I will be dreaming about both until further notice. On Feb. 5, the actor attended the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party at Crane Club, looking ready to walk the runways herself.

Harrier wore a ruched velvet dress with matching pointed-toe heels for the event. Jewelry was kept to a minimum, save for her engagement ring, which was beautifully accented by her almond-shaped American manicure (yes, it’s different than the French one—the smile lines are more diffused and more of an off-white shade). If that wasn’t enough, her stunning blowout had her hair bouncing in the wind, and her shiny jet-black strands complemented her dress perfectly.

Laura Harrier hair and nails

Nineties blowouts are a timeless hairstyle that looks good on everyone, like Marie Claire’s Mogul Issue cover star, Alex Cooper, who wore a version of the look for her recent shoot. If you have layers or bangs, the technique is also perfect for accentuating any face-framing pieces. Textured hair types and people with shorter lengths can also get in on the fun, so don’t feel like you have to write the style off right away. “Straighter hair types need to use a ceramic round brush and velcro rollers, but the technique does change for shorter hair,” says hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante. “Just use smaller barrel rollers. Tighter curl patterns may also need an extra pass with a straightening iron to maintain an ultra-smooth finish.”

Shop a few of my own blowout essentials below, plus the styling tool that Cavalcante says curly girls should always have in their arsenal.

Special Edition Corrale Styler & Straightener
Dyson Corrale Styler & Straightener

One of Cavalcante's non-negotiables for a good blowout? A quality hair straightener. His favorite is the Dyson Corrale (which is also beloved by Marie Claire editors).

Drybar the Roller Club Curling Hot Rollers

Drybar the Roller Club Curling Hot Rollers

Another tool that results in a gorgeous blowout? Hot rollers. These ones from Drybar are slightly larger in size, meaning your curls will be bouncy and voluminous like Harrier's once you take them down.

Nourishing Hair Oil
Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil

Another non-negotiable for a good blowout is hair oil and this one from Cecred not only leaves behind the most gorgeous shine, but it also smells heavenly.

Dnd Gel Polish Set, Sheer Collection, Uv/led Gel Polish and Air Dry Nail Lacquer, Matching Chip-Free Polish Duo, 859 Vintage Lace, 0.5 Fl Oz
Dnd Gel Polish Set, Sheer Collection - Ivory Lace

As for recreating Harrier's manicure, the most important part of the look to get right is the off-white shade used for the tips of her nails. This one from DND in Ivory Lace is the perfect color to get the look.

Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

