I don’t know what I’m more obsessed with: Laura Harrier’s blowout or her manicure but I will be dreaming about both until further notice. On Feb. 5, the actor attended the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party at Crane Club, looking ready to walk the runways herself.

Harrier wore a ruched velvet dress with matching pointed-toe heels for the event. Jewelry was kept to a minimum, save for her engagement ring, which was beautifully accented by her almond-shaped American manicure (yes, it’s different than the French one—the smile lines are more diffused and more of an off-white shade). If that wasn’t enough, her stunning blowout had her hair bouncing in the wind, and her shiny jet-black strands complemented her dress perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nineties blowouts are a timeless hairstyle that looks good on everyone, like Marie Claire’s Mogul Issue cover star, Alex Cooper, who wore a version of the look for her recent shoot. If you have layers or bangs, the technique is also perfect for accentuating any face-framing pieces. Textured hair types and people with shorter lengths can also get in on the fun, so don’t feel like you have to write the style off right away. “Straighter hair types need to use a ceramic round brush and velcro rollers, but the technique does change for shorter hair,” says hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante. “Just use smaller barrel rollers. Tighter curl patterns may also need an extra pass with a straightening iron to maintain an ultra-smooth finish.”

Shop a few of my own blowout essentials below, plus the styling tool that Cavalcante says curly girls should always have in their arsenal.

Dyson Corrale Styler & Straightener $499 at Sephora One of Cavalcante's non-negotiables for a good blowout? A quality hair straightener. His favorite is the Dyson Corrale (which is also beloved by Marie Claire editors).

Drybar the Roller Club Curling Hot Rollers $129 at Amazon Another tool that results in a gorgeous blowout? Hot rollers. These ones from Drybar are slightly larger in size, meaning your curls will be bouncy and voluminous like Harrier's once you take them down.

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil $44 at Cecred Another non-negotiable for a good blowout is hair oil and this one from Cecred not only leaves behind the most gorgeous shine, but it also smells heavenly.

Dnd Gel Polish Set, Sheer Collection - Ivory Lace $17 at Amazon As for recreating Harrier's manicure, the most important part of the look to get right is the off-white shade used for the tips of her nails. This one from DND in Ivory Lace is the perfect color to get the look.