Coverage, texture, finish, ingredients—there are a lot of boxes to check off when you’re searching for the best foundation. And when you have more mature skin, that list can seem miles long. You want a complexion product that plumps and hydrates, won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles, and gives a youthful glow. Thanks to our incredibly high standards, we’ve been able to identify the best anti-aging foundations ever created. Some are tried and true favorites, others are hailed as the greatest foundations on the market, and a handful are new-to-market formulas bound to become cult favorites.

These 20 foundations for mature skin are filled with hardcore antioxidants, hydrating ingredients, and collagen boosters that play down wrinkles and dark spots with daily use. There are lightweight CC creams that are ideal for a five-minute face, tinted moisturizers that keep skin looking its absolute dewiest at all times, and full coverage, matte options that won’t fall flat. The common denominator? They all give brag-worthy results. So, without further ado, allow us to introduce the best anti-aging foundations.