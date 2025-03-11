Sparks Are Flying Between Zoë Kravitz's Windswept Updo and Soft Grunge Makeup for Saint Laurent
The actor's glam made the whole room swoon at Saint Laurent's show.
Something has gone horribly right with Zoë Kravitz's glam lately. I can't be the only who's noticed. Maybe it's just the glow of being newly single? I noticed it first in mid-February when the Blink Twice director bundled up in a black coat and kitten heels for Danielle Haim's birthday party. Then I caught it again when the Big Little Lies star showed up at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with cherry red nails and a cheeky Saint Laurent dress. But I wasn't certain until I laid eyes on her swoon-worthy hair and makeup look for Saint Laurent's Fall RTW show.
On Mar. 11, the actor arrived at Paris Fashion Week's final show with a windswept updo. Wavy face-framing curls accented her jawline on either side. The rest of her brunette blowout was pulled into a high bun with a few stray ends left poking out for an effortless finish. Although she's been wearing slick buns for years, I'm really loving this wispy, romantic approach for her lately.
Kravitz's signature makeup has softened up, too, in recent months. Her brows are being styled with a lighter hand that embraces gaps instead of filling them. She also seems to have phased liquid eyeliner out of her routine completely. Instead, she's opting for a whisper of buffed-out pencil along her upper lash line at most.
Here, a sheer wash of shimmer was added to her lids for Saint Laurent's front row. Then, makeup artist Nina Park finished her beat with a dusting of beige-peach blush and a glossy nude lip.
One could attribute Kravitz's radiant glow to her rumored fling with the hunky Noah Centineo. But I have a feeling the shift has more to do with a few minor tweaks to her beauty routine. Hopefully, she'll spill the details for us soon.
Shop Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Makeup
