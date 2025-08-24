Dry, Itchy Skin Is No Match for My Favorite Fall Body Lotions, Creams, and Butters

Hibernation, but make it chic.

Ariel Baker&#039;s Body Care Routine
(Image credit: Ariel Baker)
Even though it’s not quite fall yet, I felt a slight chill in the air yesterday (see: it was less than 80 degrees in New York City) so in my eyes, summer is over. While I’m revamping my skincare routine to suit my congested, acne-prone skin for the fall, I’m also leveling up my body care routine. As the temperature drops and the air turns dry, I have one simple goal: to keep my skin moisturized and happy. I will be tapping my most nourishing and thick body creams to do just that.

Over the past few months, I've tried all types of serums, oils, and lotions to keep my skin glowing and glossy while I galavanted around the city in the summer sun. Now, as I prepare to hibernate during fall and winter, only my most hydrating and moisture-rich formulas will make the cut.

Some of my favorite thick body creams are roll-overs from last year, but there are some new additions to my collection that I think are worthwhile, especially for people who struggle with dry, flaky skin in winter months, but who don’t necessarily want to feel like they have a pound of product on their skin. That very niche qualifier is where I thrive as a beauty lover, so if you have sensory issues, welcome to your tribe.

Of course, no body routine is complete with just moisturizer, so I’ve also listed the lightweight products I use alongside my favorite cream formulas to tackle everything from body acne to dullness. Keep reading for the moisturizing body products that will help you get through a northeast winter with your lipid barrier not only intact but thriving.

It Starts in the Shower

Ok, I know I said this is all about body creams, but honestly, your moisturizing routine starts in the shower. These are the formulas I’ve been testing that ensure my skin doesn’t get completely stripped of moisture in the name of cleanliness. We can have the best of both worlds, friends.

Body Serums or Bust

One of my favorite hacks for staying ultra moisturized is to layer serums with my body moisturizers. Usually, they contain some active ingredient to help treat my body acne, but I also have one that is a holy grail for body hydration.

Lightweight Lotions I Love

Yes, body lotions differ from creams and butters, and I’m a particularly big fan of them in the mornings when I need to put on clothes right after showering. No stickiness or transfer to my clothes, and I still get soft, moisturized skin? Yes, please.

Dreamy Creams I Adore

To me, body creams are a bit thicker than the lotions I use every day, but not as heavy as body butters. They may take a little longer to sink in, but once they do, that moisture stays locked in for the long haul.

Butter Me Up

Body butters are the ultimate body moisturizers, and I won't hear anything else about it. Many I’ve tried have felt like solidified oils in a jar, but the two below combine aspects of all the types mentioned earlier, with some serious moisturizing benefits.

