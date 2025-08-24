Dry, Itchy Skin Is No Match for My Favorite Fall Body Lotions, Creams, and Butters
Hibernation, but make it chic.
Even though it’s not quite fall yet, I felt a slight chill in the air yesterday (see: it was less than 80 degrees in New York City) so in my eyes, summer is over. While I’m revamping my skincare routine to suit my congested, acne-prone skin for the fall, I’m also leveling up my body care routine. As the temperature drops and the air turns dry, I have one simple goal: to keep my skin moisturized and happy. I will be tapping my most nourishing and thick body creams to do just that.
Over the past few months, I've tried all types of serums, oils, and lotions to keep my skin glowing and glossy while I galavanted around the city in the summer sun. Now, as I prepare to hibernate during fall and winter, only my most hydrating and moisture-rich formulas will make the cut.
Some of my favorite thick body creams are roll-overs from last year, but there are some new additions to my collection that I think are worthwhile, especially for people who struggle with dry, flaky skin in winter months, but who don’t necessarily want to feel like they have a pound of product on their skin. That very niche qualifier is where I thrive as a beauty lover, so if you have sensory issues, welcome to your tribe.
Of course, no body routine is complete with just moisturizer, so I’ve also listed the lightweight products I use alongside my favorite cream formulas to tackle everything from body acne to dullness. Keep reading for the moisturizing body products that will help you get through a northeast winter with your lipid barrier not only intact but thriving.
It Starts in the Shower
Ok, I know I said this is all about body creams, but honestly, your moisturizing routine starts in the shower. These are the formulas I’ve been testing that ensure my skin doesn’t get completely stripped of moisture in the name of cleanliness. We can have the best of both worlds, friends.
The L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil is beloved by beauty editors in the industry for a reason. Not only does it create the most delicious lather, but it also leaves my skin feeling moisturized without feeling heavy—the key to a good hydrating body wash.
I firmly believe that Crescent is the most underrated scent from Cyklar. Not only does it smell good, this formula is also deeply moisturizing. Ingredients like glycerin and a multi-oil complex ensure that my skin doesn’t feel dry and crepey after my shower, and the combination of musky citrus notes makes my shower routine feel like a sensory treat I can enjoy every day.
Body Serums or Bust
One of my favorite hacks for staying ultra moisturized is to layer serums with my body moisturizers. Usually, they contain some active ingredient to help treat my body acne, but I also have one that is a holy grail for body hydration.
At the risk of sounding like a walking Cyklar billboard, I have to say that the glycolic acid exfoliating body spray is one of the most effective body serums I have ever used. Not only has it helped even out the texture of my skin, but it’s also helped lighten dark marks from body acne in a surprisingly short amount of time (I’m talking three weeks!).
This body serum from Nécessaire is like a drink of water for your skin. It's unscented and ideal for sensitive skin, but the standout quality of this product is that it sinks in immediately and leaves your body feeling refreshingly moisturized. In summer months, store it in the fridge for a cool, soothing sensation.
Lightweight Lotions I Love
Yes, body lotions differ from creams and butters, and I’m a particularly big fan of them in the mornings when I need to put on clothes right after showering. No stickiness or transfer to my clothes, and I still get soft, moisturized skin? Yes, please.
The Jergens Shea and Cocoa Whipped Body Butter Lotion is one of my holy grails. For less than $10, it moisturizes my skin rather than just sitting on top of it, and that moisture leaves behind a healthy glow that lasts for hours. It's one of my favorite drugstore finds to date, and I recommend it to people what feels like at least once a week—it’s that good.
Another newer addition to the drugstore is the Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion, specifically the Pro-Ceramide line. Shea butter, ceramides, and glycerin work together to quickly penetrate the skin, but the moisture it leaves behind is undeniable. It reminds me a bit of a dry oil, but with all the traditional properties of a classic, creamy lotion.
Dreamy Creams I Adore
To me, body creams are a bit thicker than the lotions I use every day, but not as heavy as body butters. They may take a little longer to sink in, but once they do, that moisture stays locked in for the long haul.
The Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream from 111 Skin is perfect for people who want a formula that works overtime on the health of your skin. Aside from the super luxe packaging, the cream itself is no frills: unscented, deeply moisturizing, and very long-lasting. A tiny amount goes a long way, so although it’s somewhat expensive, it lasts a long time.
Kiehl’s Crème de Corps lotion is a makeup artist's secret for a reason. Not only does it provide some serious moisture, but it also leaves behind the most stunning editorial glow. If you want skin that glimmers without piling on oils and body shimmers, grab this cream immediately.
Another gem is none other than Fenty’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. The brand has released a few scents over the years (my favorite being vanilla), but its original SKU is the one that started it all and the one that is always readily available to shop. A blend of seven oils, glycerin, and shea butter gives my skin an enviable glow, and while there is a slight tackiness to my body after applying, it disappears within about 15 minutes. This makes it a great formula to wear before bed or if you want really glowy skin for photos.
Butter Me Up
Body butters are the ultimate body moisturizers, and I won't hear anything else about it. Many I’ve tried have felt like solidified oils in a jar, but the two below combine aspects of all the types mentioned earlier, with some serious moisturizing benefits.
This is one of my top two body butters for life. Josie Maran completely changed the game when she released her revamped line of whipped argan oil body butters. My favorite from the collection, Golden Hour, not only smells like a warm, musky dream, but the blend of argan, avocado oils, and shea butter sinks into my skin so quickly. I wouldn’t believe this product worked as well as it does but let me tell you, the perfect body butter for people with slight sensory issues exists, and it’s this one from Josie Maran.
Went a little too hard with the body exfoliants? Try this body butter from 54 Thrones to help soothe sensitive skin. Peptides, hyaluronic acid, and the delicious vanilla honey scent combine in a powerhouse formula that leaves my skin looking dewy and supple (but never greasy) after every application.
