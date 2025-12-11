Once the temperature drops below 40 degrees, it's as good a time as any to make a major wardrobe change and bring out the heavy winter sweaters and leather boots that have been stored for the last several months. But the beauty editor in me always takes it as an even better time to reevaluate my winter nail polish colors.

Over the fall, emeralds and wine reds were the most in-demand colors of the season. But with the official start of winter approaching, the focus is shifting to dark, vampy shades that perfectly match the season's gloom and low energy. "Winter nail polish is traditionally dominated by deep, rich tones like burgundy, navy blue, and brown, since these shades reflect the cozy and luxurious feeling of the season," says nail artist & educator Sofiia Mazur. "Dark, saturated shades make nails look elegant and refined, while still being versatile enough for both everyday wear and holiday events, and they also highlight the natural glow of winter skin tones."

Winter nail colors don't always call for shades that are on the super-dark end of the spectrum (although I do love a classic black. If you're considering updating your go-to nail colors for winter, read ahead to see the shades that Mazur and a handful of other nail pros are recommending this year.

Navy Blue

Consider navy blue as an alternative to black when you want something moody but slightly unexpected. It's dark without being too dark. "It has a modern, polished feel with a hint of mystery, yet it’s still incredibly wearable," Mazur says. "The shade brings richness and sophistication, giving nails an elevated, editorial look. It looks stunning with silver accessories, soft grey sweaters, and tailored outerwear."

Nail artist Valeriia Telemaniuk shares the same opinion. "Blue creates the effect of winter serenity as it feels crisp like cold air, yet soft and comforting at the same time," she says. If your skin has a cool undertone, a shade like navy blue can make it pop.

Mineral Fusion Deep Dive $9.99 at Amazon US Mineral Fusion has a lineup of 30 shades all ranging from neutral to bright and poppy. This rich blue is one of Mazur's favorites—not only is it chip-resistant, but it dries down in just under five minutes. Chanel Fugueuse $33 at click.linksynergy.com If you're in the mood to splurge on something on the more luxe end, opt for this super-rich navy shade. Telemaniuk says that a good navy blue polish feels "refreshing, calming, and seasonally appropriate."

Rich Berry Plum

Purple-reds, aka a rich berry shade, are dominating this year. Per Mazur, these pair beautifully with "winter fashion, like cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, and wool coats," and they're a great way to play with unique colors while keeping a sophisticated and elegant look.

"Think warm berry with a simple creme finish," says celebrity nail artist and KISS Nails ambassador Julie Kandalec. "This shade is perfect for the holidays without being Christmas-y and it’s really flattering on so many skin tones."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Côte Beauty Sangria $18 at cotebeauty.com This is a deep purple shade with just a hint of red that's perfect for any season, especially winter. Hermès Violet Byzantin $62 at Nordstrom Just two coats of this quick-drying polish will leave you with the sleekest, glossiest manicure you've ever seen. It's worth the splurge.

Cloud Dancer

White nails are hardly a new trend in the beauty world, though they're typically a lot more popular in the summer. But now that Pantone has named "Cloud Dancer" its color of the year for 2026, get ready to see more people dipping their fingers into the winter white shade.

"Classic white has that rare quality of feeling both understated and luxurious," Telemaniuk says. "It’s clean, sharp, and naturally sophisticated, and the kind of color that makes nails look refined with minimal effort. Think of it as the winter-fresh take on minimalism—it’s the top choice for anyone wanting something timeless, elegant, and subtly upscale."

Celebrity manicurist and KISS Nails brand ambassador, Gina Edwards, agrees. "Winter whites are setting the tone for the chilly season with creamy tones ranging from antique ivory to coconut cream," she says. "Expect everyone to put their own spin on the many dimensions of white."

Dark Chocolate

Deep browns like espresso and dark chocolate are the epitome of cozy, and ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse the color of 2025, they've been a shade of choice for celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. They can add a very sensual vibe to any manicure without being too harsh on the hands. Want to spice it up? Kandalec suggests adding a magnetic, cat eye effect.

Manucurist Mocha $14 at Manucurist US A rich, cool brown like this one will look especially sophisticated on longer nail lengths. Nailberry Hot Coco $21 at nailberry.com The name says it all—this melty chocolate color is like rich hot cocoa in a bottle.

Black Red

Red is already a timeless nail color, but darker, reddish-black shades—black cherry, deep merlot, or whatever you want to call them—usually tend to take off around this time of year. Pinterest's 2025 Pinterest Predicts Report pointed out that searches for the shade were up by 235 percent (!!).

"It’s the perfect winter tone and draws out a bit of a brown while still feeling vampy," says celebrity manicurist and OPI global ambassador Natalie Minerva. "Whether you're wearing it to the office or going out for cocktails, the shade transitions beautifully from day to evening, and it looks best on medium-length nails, rounded or square."

Shimmer

Glittery polishes aren't just reserved for New Year's Eve. These shades, featuring glitter or a hint of shimmer, don't have to be reminiscent of a middle school sleepover—when used as a topper on a rich-looking shade, they appear super sophisticated. "There’s an edge to [shimmers] that I love," Minerva says. "It's a great color to wear on long or short nails."

OPI Tempted to Lick-Orice $11.99 at Ulta Beauty Glitter polishes don't have to be limited to bright, bold colors. This one is a deep gray that's livened up with a hint of glitter. "It’s a great shade if you want a bit of shimmer but offers a more vampy look than the typical shimmers you see during this time of year," Minerva says. Sally Hansen Holo-Back $7.99 at Ulta Beauty If you don't have an extra thirty minutes to wait for your nails to dry, grab quick-dry polish that dries down in just one minute.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Sofiia Mazur Social Links Navigation Nail Artist & Educator Sofiia Mazur is a manicurist, nail educator, and championship judge based in Scottsdale, AZ. She is also the founder of Sova Nails Studio and Sova Nails Academy.

Valeriia Telemaniuk Social Links Navigation Nail Artist & Educator Valeriia Telemaniuk is a nail artist, educator, and beauty judge.

Julie Kandalec Social Links Navigation Celebrity Manicurist & KISS Nails Brand Ambassador Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist and brand ambassador for KISS Nails. She is based in New York City.

Gina Edwards Social Links Navigation Celebrity Manicurist & KISS Nails Brand Ambassador Gina Edwards is a celebrity manicurist and brand ambassador for KISS Nails. She is based in New York City.