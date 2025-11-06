The Marie Claire Team takes beauty awards very seriously. We spent weeks smelling nearly a thousand perfumes ahead of announcing our 2025 Fragrance Awards. We tapped dozens of hairstylists, dermatologists, and beauty pros to weigh in for our Skin & Hair Awards, and we've swatched more eyeshadows, foundations, and lip glosses than I care to admit in advance of the Makeup Awards.

But right now, we're flipping the script.

For the first time ever, Marie Claire is putting the power in your hands. Our inaugural Reader's Choice Beauty Awards are officially here, and we want to know the products you actually swear by. From the serum that gives you the glassiest glow to the mascara that's survived your longest of nights and the gel polish that fakes a salon-worthy manicure, this is your chance to help us crown the best in beauty across hair, skin, makeup, body, and nails.

Not only will your favorite products and brands win a coveted 'best of' seal (yay for them!), but they'll also make MC beauty history. Need a better incentive to participate? Four lucky voters will win a $500 Sephora gift card to go shopping and stock up on everything from travel-sized fragrances and holiday gift sets to new launches from brands like Rhode, Crown Affair, Summer Fridays, and more.

Our survey closes at the end of the month (November 27th, to be exact), so now is the time to get in on the Reader's Choice action. Here's the deal: every product category has its own entry form. If you cast your vote in all four forms, you'll have four times the chance of getting drafted for the Sephora gift card lottery. Click on the links below, enter your information so our team can get in touch, and select the products that you believe exemplify beauty excellence.

The surveys should only take around 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and rest assured, all information is kept confidential. You won't be asked to share your contact information (name and email address) until the survey is complete.

Thanks for being a part of our first-annual Reader's Choice Awards, and happy voting!

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.