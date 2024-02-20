Imagine, for a second, that it's 2009. You're blasting "Boom Boom Pow" on the way to the movie theater, where you're seeing Jennifer's Body for the third time. As you drive, your new charm bracelet glints in the sun. Now, flash forward 15 years. Another Diablo Cody movie is filling theater seats, Megan Fox is still acting, and the charm bracelet is back—in one form at least.

In honor of the 2024 People's Choice Awards, Fox brought a taste of 2009 to the red carpet on Sunday. While presenting the award for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year, the 37-year-old wore a dress inspired by her beloved horror movie ("jennifer’s prom dress x final fantasy cosplay," she wrote in an Instagram post) and a manicure made for another decade. Long, shiny, and almond shaped, each silver nail featured a charm dangling off of it, including bejeweled stars, crosses, and hearts.

A post shared by NAILS OF LA A photo posted by nails_of_la on

The manicure was the creation of celebrity nail artist Brittany Boyce, aka Nails of LA, a constant collaborator of Fox's who has designed a number of 3-D looks in the past. In a post highlighting the actress's glam, Boyce coined her work "charme nails"—which possibly a mixture of "charm" and "chrome."

"Bringing back the '90s. Nail charms were cool back then," commented a fan on Boyce's Instagram post showing off the manicure. "The dopest," added another.

Megan Fox and Joe Manganiello present an award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, with her new nails on display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While taking the stage with Joe Manganiello, the Pretty Boys are Poisonous author's nail jewelry glinted under the spotlights. Knowing how easy it is for a charm bracelet to get stuck on something, charm bracelet nails might seem like a hazard. Still, Fox handled the manicure like a champion as she opened the winner's envelope and called Tom Hiddleston up to the stage to accept his award for Loki. Utterly charming, all the way around.