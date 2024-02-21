Natural sunlight doesn't lie about hair color (just ask Taylor Swift, a brunette in recent photos but a bona fide blonde in real life). When Meghan Markle attended an event on a bright day with seemingly darker hair last week, it was obvious that something was different. Now, her hairstylist has confirmed that subtle something was in fact a hair transformation.

Ever since the 42-year-old appeared in Canada to celebrate the one year countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games, the internet has been buzzing with chatter that Markle's brunette hair took on a new tone. Less than a week later, Los Angeles-based colorist Kadi Lee offered some insight into how the royal's new "chocolate chestnut brunette" hue came to be.

A post shared by Highbrow Hippie A photo posted by highbrowhippie on

"Chocolate chestnut brunette, for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for Invictus Games," wrote Lee's business, Highbrow Hippie, in a Tuesday, February 20, Instagram post. "This mixture of red and golden undertones makes a dynamic shade of brunette that not only gives skin the healthiest glow, especially during the colder months of winter, it also provides the hair with a next level high power shine."

Unsurprisingly, the post's comments section was full of people complimenting everything about the podcast host's hair—especially the subtle hint of red. "This colour is giving everything it’s supposed to give," wrote one fan. "Absolutely stunning. So shiny and healthy. GOALS," added another.

The wellness center also noted that Markle's curls were courtesy of the "bounciest, long lasting blowout" by hairstylist Hector Garcia. If that's true, the style lasted her all the way from the LA salon to Canada.

Markle grabs a photo during the outdoor event. Wouldn't you love to see her camera roll/new hair color selfies? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Duchess of Sussex has always been a brunette, her hair has evolved over the years. From switching up her part to trying out different trends such as the slicked back bun, the California girl strikes a balance of interesting and classic hair styles. Prior to Markle's recent change-up, Lee colored her hair a "shiny rich chocolate brown" for the Variety Power of Women event in November 2023.