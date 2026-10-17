But here's the thing about October nail inspiration: It can get very Halloween, very fast. I appreciate a tiny ghost as much as anyone, but I don't always want my manicure to come with an expiration date of November 1. This week, I've been gravitating toward designs that embrace fall without being quite so literal. A little seasonal color, some unexpected pattern mixing, and plenty of inspiration borrowed straight from the fashion world.
Of course, there are a few playful designs in the mix, too. That's half the fun of nail art, after all. Whether you're in the mood for something elaborate that requires a seriously talented nail artist or a simple polish change you can manage at home, I've rounded up eight looks worth saving before your next appointment.
It-Girl Nails
How many fall fashion trends can fit into one manicure? Apparently, quite a few. Tortoiseshell, zebra print, plaid, and a pop of chartreuse green are all in the mix, and I'm obsessed with how good they look together. Consider this the It girl of fall nail art.
Olive & June
Fall Gel Polish Set
Scenic Route
The color palette of a fall landscape, captured in a cat-eye manicure. The rich autumnal shades are gorgeous on their own, but it's that impossibly shiny, almost glass-like finish that really gets me. I swear, I could stare at these nails all day.
Brownie Points
Chocolate brown nails? Already one of my favorite ways to do a darker fall manicure. But add a little sparkle, and I'm completely sold. The subtle shimmer running through this rich brown shade gives it such an expensive-looking finish, without needing any elaborate nail art.
Olive & June
Nail Polish - Museum Date
Olive Hour
I'll take my martini extra dirty and my nails olive green, please. Of all the shades I tend to forget about until fall rolls around, olive is high on the list. It's a little more unexpected than the usual burgundies and browns, which is probably why I'm so drawn to it.
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Cirque Colors
Olive Jelly
Apple Orchard
Apple picking, but make it a manicure. I'm all for embracing the more charming parts of fall, especially when the result is as cute as this. And who said seasonal nail art has to involve pumpkins or ghosts?
Chanel
155 - ROUGE NOIR
Wild Card
Sometimes all an outfit needs is a good animal-print manicure. Seriously, imagine this with your favorite jeans and a plain white tee. No other accessories necessary.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Band Tease
Check, Please
Plaid has practically taken over my fall fashion inspiration, so naturally, it's made its way onto my nail inspo list, too. While the print can feel quite traditional on clothing, there's something cool and artistic about seeing it recreated on a manicure.
LONDONTOWN
Vibe
Black Tie
A black French manicure might just be my favorite way to wear dark nails. The subtle contrast between the base and tips gives the classic French a completely different personality. It's understated enough for everyday wear, but still has a little edge. Love, love, love.
butter LONDON
Union Jack Black
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.