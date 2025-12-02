Khloé Kardashian is taking a break from the more neutral nail designs she's been wearing lately in favor of something a little more festive. The reality star and Good American founder's nail look of choice over the last few months has been the '90s-style French manicure with thick, white tips (though she briefly took a detour with a chocolate brown manicure that she got to match her Birkin bag), but with Christmas around the corner, she's finally busting out her holiday nail colors.

On Dec. 1, Kardashian shared a photo to her Instagram story where she's seen holding a holiday-themed coffee cup in her hand. If you look a little more closely at the photo, you can see that her nails are just as festive as the drink: she's wearing her signature long, almond shape and a deep red nail color with a hint of glitter.

Khloé Kardashian's shimmery red manicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian)

This is probably the best time of year to get creative and go all out with your manicures, though wearing a holiday-themed design doesn't always have to be as literal as painting an ornament on each finger. Red nail polish can be worn year round, but wearing a shimmery red color this time of year is the perfect way to add a little something extra for the season.

Conveniently, this look is also very easy to DIY at home. To mimic Khloé Kardashian's deep red, glitter manicure at home, read ahead to shop a few color options.

