The allure of a velvet nail is self-explanatory. With its hypnotic cat-eye nature and soft-focus glow, one can't help but stare at how magical they look when the light hits them just right. And have I been so mesmerized to the point that I've let several minutes pass by just staring at one? Perhaps, but that's a moot point. It's no shock that, as the holidays approach, many people are turning to velvet nails as their go-to mani of the season. Just like other classic nail designs, it can be worn a million ways, and it incorporates glitter and shine in a Cool Girl way.

This week, as I do my usual Instagram scroll before bed, I found a variety of takes on the velvet nail, ranging from ombré combos with contrasting colors to magnetic French tips in festive colors AND stunning full-coverage shades. Should velvet nails not do it for you, there are other fun looks to turn to. The ever-popular polka dots are designs that work for any occasion, and intricate, minimal decals are an easy way to dress up bare nails.

Below are the best nail looks of the week. There's something for everyone.

Chocolate Velvet

Chocolate Velvet A photo posted by on

Created by nail artist Shannon Elias, this mesmerizing velvet nail look is the perfect winter manicure. "For this look, I started with a glassy brown, jelly-like base that complemented [my client's] skin tone," Elias tells Marie Claire. "Then, I layered a magnetic gel for subtle shimmer and sparkle, followed by a soft black ombré airbrush to finish. We were both completely obsessed with the final result."

Champagne Pop

Champagne Pop A photo posted by on

I love polka dots, and I love chrome finishes. So believe me when I say that celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen has created my ideal mani with this copper polka dot look that pairs quite nicely with a glass of champagne.

Festive Bows

Festive Bows A photo posted by on

"The inspiration for this look came from all the bows and striped details I’ve been seeing on Christmas decorations this year," nail artist Hayley Badgery tells Marie Claire. " I’ve been obsessed with stripes since they were trending in the summer, and I love that they’re making a comeback for the festive season."

Here, she used "All I Want" and "Pine" from The Gel Bottle Tinsel Town collection to give it a velvet-shimmer finish, perfect for the holiday season.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider A photo posted by on

What Tom Bachik, Selena Gomez's go-to nail artist, has coined as "spiced apple cider," this simple yet chic mani makes for the perfect everyday nail. Its rich, chocolate brown shade is warm and can match anything. It's the ultimate neutral.

Cool Ombré Velvet

Cool Ombré Velvet A photo posted by on

Nail artist Raeanna Nicole, created this hypnotic velvet ombré look that I can't stop thinking about. It mixes a stunning color combo of baby blue, silver, and warm brown with a cool magnetic effect that makes it super fun. I'll be asking for this at my next nail appointment.

Angel Wings

Angel Wings A photo posted by on

Inspired by the Victoria's Secret Angels, celebrity nail artist Kim Truong opted for minimal, chic black-and-white details for this mani. From tiny polka dots to angel wing designs, it's a fun way to dress up a bare base.

Mia Secret Store Gelux Gel Polish Rose Petal $13.95 at miasecretstore.com

Holiday Glitz

Holiday Glitz A photo posted by on

For celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards, the holidays are synonymous with glitzy shine."Unapologetic glamour defines the season," Edwards tells Marie Claire. "These custom KISS nails feature a sleek black base adorned with real crystal accents. Bold, festive, and perfect for any celebratory event."

imPRESS Impress Press on Nails Holiday Gift Set $18.99 at kissusa.com

Mixed Metals

Mixed Metals A photo posted by on

It's all in the details. Celebrity and Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein uses tiny metal charms to create geometric shapes and dress up a glossy bare nail, proving that small details can make a huge impact.

CESUSME 3d Silver Gold Caviar Beads for Nails, Star Cross Nail Stud Charms, Round Caviar Beads Gems Rivets Nail Charms $6.99 at Amazon US

Party Dots

Party Dots A photo posted by on

An ode to Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" music video mani, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created this fun polka dot look as Carpenter wrapped up her Short N' Sweet tour. It's a simple mix of black and white that anyone can wear—and, most importantly, DIY themselves.

Cozy Plaid

Cozy Plaid A photo posted by on

Chalk it up to my love for the holidays or a subconscious tie to my Catholic school uniform days, I'm a sucker for plaid. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein created this super pretty plaid look by mixing velvet nudes, browns, and pink shades with a glitter finish.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.