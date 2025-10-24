Kylie Jenner's callbacks to her King Kylie era have recently included the 28-year-old returning the teal hair and nails that once defined her brand, and now she's back with another nail look that's making me nostalgic for her former looks.

Jenner's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, recently turned 10, and to celebrate, she threw a party in West Hollywood. The event also served to promote the launch of her King Kylie collection, which is a nod to the aesthetic she adopted in the early 2010s. For the event, her glam was obviously a callback to all the colorful hair and makeup she played with during the era, as she wore a bubblegum pink, strappy, latex minidress with a matching pink wig. Of course, her nails were also on theme—she took a break from the French manicures that have been her go-to lately and swapped them out for long, candy pink nails that featured the famous drip design from the first-ever lip kits (which subsequently broke the internet).

Per usual, her nails were the work of her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

In recent months, Jenner has been wearing mostly neutral nail looks like the deep French manicure, but she's been going all out with louder, more creative designs in celebration of her brand's birthday. Case in point: earlier this month she wore a sparkly, teal French manicure to match her dip-dyed teal hair.

Jenner's King Kylie collection will be available at Ulta on Oct. 29, so I can imagine that, until then, there'll be plenty more colorful looks to look forward to. To replicate her latest mani look, shop similar candy pink nail colors ahead.

