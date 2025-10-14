I fell off my monthly manicure routine over the summer—I was going to the beach a lot and the sand and salt water went to work on my paws—but now that we’re firmly in the depths of my second favorite season, I’m eyeing several fall nail art ideas to bring with me to the salon. At the top of my list is a perfect fall French tip nail in various rich, warm shades. Because while I love a classic French mani as much as the next beauty fan, I sometimes grow weary of the traditional cream and peach combination. Why not switch things up with a few autumnal nail colors?

Sure, any nail polish can work for any season, but I’m partial to moody, luxe deep hues, jewel tones, and taking inspiration from the changing foliage outside. I’m talking chocolate brown, silky burgundy, and burnt orange for an unexpected pop of color in place of the quintessential white tips. If you’re also looking to rock a fall French tip this season, keep scrolling for the nail polish shades I’m turning to for both an at-home manicure and my next BIAB appointment.

In Your Orange Era

I’ll credit Taylor Swift with sparking the current orange nail craze , but I’ve loved a burnt orange shade for my manicures long before Showgirl hit the airwaves.

Dior 849 Rouge Cinema $34 at Dior I want this polish shade on my French tips, my cashmere sweaters , and my tote bag all season-long. Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Fab Florals $13 at Ulta This formula is a must if you want the long-lasting power of gels with the ease of a traditional polish.

Red Rocks

An umber, reddish-brown tone is fall personified and makes for the most stunning manicure, especially in a French tip style.

J.Hannah Nail Polish Ghost Ranch $22 at Gap I get such incredible Sedona vibes from this polish, it makes me want to book a flight to the vortex immediately. LondonTown You Autumn Know $16.95 at LondonTown If you’re an at-home gel master, this rich umber lacquer is about to become your new go-to for fall.

Chocolate Brown

Brown nails are the manicure shade of 2025, and fall is the ideal time to indulge in a chocolate French tip.

Essie Boho Rodeo Nail Polish in Sepia Retreat $10 at Ulta Beauty This is my forever favorite nail collection for all shades of luscious brown. OPI Holiday Nail Lacquer Collection in Star-zipan on the Tree $11.99 at Ulta A warm-toned brown that feels ridiculously luxe, I can already see how stunning this will look in a colorful French tip.

Like Fine Wine

So dark it’s almost black, this is the epitome of a bad bitch nail polish, just in time for spooky season .

Great Gra(y)pe

A cross between a gray-ish blue and violet, this is my favorite shade of stormy blue to wear on my nails in the fall.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JINsoon Dandy $18 at jinsoon.com I adore this shade for my manicures and pedicures, but I predict it will look even more chic in a French mani. Zoya Austin $9.25 at Beyond Polish Dreamy, chic, and vaguely witchy, this polish is just begging for a spot in my autumn manicure lineup.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.