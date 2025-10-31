Next to blush, lipstick is my favorite makeup category. There’s just something about finding my perfect nude lip color or swiping on a punchy pop of red that brings me a level of satisfaction that words will never be able to convey. While I don’t necessarily subscribe to a ton of seasonal beauty trends, there’s one I stick to like my life depends on it: wearing burgundy lipstick in the fall and winter.

I don’t know if it’s the Pinterest picture from 2014 I couldn’t stop obsessing over (we all have one, don’t judge me), or because I feel like it’s the shade all actresses wear in some of my favorite holiday movies, but if there was a lipstick shade that was synonymous with winter for me, it would be burgundy.

I've held this same belief for well over a decade, so it's no surprise that I’ve accumulated quite a collection of burgundy lippies over the years. From liquid formulas to traditional bullets and even a few in pots, I've tried them all and can confidently say I’ve found the best burgundy lipsticks on the market. If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for your own burgundy formula for the holiday season, and lucky for you, talking about lipsticks is one of my favorite topics, so I have numerous recommendations.

Whether the shade has intimidated you in the past or you simply want to refresh your collection, here are the 10 best burgundy lipsticks anyone can add to their collection, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Burgundy Lip Stains

There are various lip stain formulas on the market, but typically, they are a cross between a gloss and a traditional lipstick. They often dry to a matte finish and genuinely stain the skin, providing extremely long-lasting wear with minimal touchups.

Violette_FR Lip Nectar Hydrating Lip Stain - Dahlia Noir $29 at Sephora This tint from Violette_FR is a hybrid between a traditional lip gloss and a stain, leaving behind a gorgeous veil of color the longer it sits on the lips. While some stains can almost feel dry the longer you have them on, this one remains comfortable on the lips, even after the initial shine has worn off. The shade Dahlia Noir is a burgundy dream. Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Long-Lasting Moisturizing Lip Oil - Black Cherry $24 at Sephora Though this brand is famous for its eye products, its lip color options shouldn't be overlooked. Not only do I love the color selection that this brand provides in all of its products, but these lip stains in particular are a dream. They glide onto the lips like a traditional gloss, but they are next-level pigmented. The shade Black Cherry, in particular, leaves behind a gorgeous burgundy sheen after it dries down.

Lightweight Lipsticks

I consider lightweight lipsticks to be formulas that don’t necessarily provide one-swipe opacity, which makes them perfect for someone who is constantly on the go. If you like to be able to apply your lipstick without a mirror while rushing out the door, this category is for you.

Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick - Cranberry $22 at Sephora Glossier’s Ultralip is pretty much the perfect fall product. It’s a sheer lipstick, in line with the brand’s no-makeup-makeup ethos, but I consider it to be almost like a tinted lip balm, thanks to the moisture that it provides when applied. The shade Cranberry is described as a crimson-berry red, i.e., the burgundy color. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Moisturizing Lipstick - Ruby $35 at Sephora The shade Ruby in the Bobbi Brown crushed lipsticks is one of my favorite lighter burgundy shades of all time. I prefer to tap onto the lip to give more of a blotted hint of color. However, this line is fantastic because no matter how much you build up the color (and it does build on itself without pilling or feeling filmy on the lips), it feels like you can never overdo it.

Liquid Lipsticks

Liquid lipsticks are typically extremely pigmented and last for hours on the lips. Some of the formulas can be quite drying, but the ones below strike the perfect balance between comfort and extreme pigment.

Violette_FR Petal Bouche Liquid Longwearing Matte Lipstick - Cerise Désir $31 at Sephora This line from Violette_FR has my favorite lipsticks of all time. The texture of all of them is a velvet-matte, which the founder Violette Serrat once said was inspired by rose petals. The shade Cerise Désir, in my opinion, is the perfect burgundy lipstick for any skin tone as it has a neutral undertone to fit a variety of people.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick - Bordeaux $24 at Amazon US Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks are another ultra-comfortable matte option that delivers an unbelievable amount of pigment in one swipe. My favorite burgundy shade is Bordeaux, but this shade range spans from nudes to pinks and practically covers all of the more wearable, everyday lipstick shades on the spectrum. MAC M·a·cximal Silky Matte Lipstick - Diva $25 at Ulta Beauty MAC’s Diva has been a classic for years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s one of those rare colors that is universally flattering, and it comes in that soft, Silky Matte formula that the brand has perfected. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Hydrating Matte Lipstick - Figue $50 at Sephora Westman Atelier’s Figue feels like summers in Europe and winters in the Caribbean. This is the type of lipstick that a powerful woman on the go wears. Not only is the formula extremely pigmented, but it also glides onto the lips like butter, thanks to the suede matte texture.

Traditional Lipsticks

Bullet lipsticks are a staple in any makeup collection and come in a variety of finishes and colors. The two burgundy lipsticks below offer incredible pigment, are easy to use, and take up next to no space in a makeup bag, making them perfect to throw in a purse for touchups.

Luxury Burgundy Lipsticks

When I feel like treating myself, a luxury lipstick is my go-to. Not only are the formulas below stunning on the lips, but they also add a touch of elevated elegance to your makeup experience. Who doesn’t want to feel like a star when putting on their glam every day?

Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color - Été Brûlant $31 at Sephora Another formula that leans toward the glossier side of the lipstick spectrum is the Ultra Shine Lip Colors from Tom Ford. The shade Été Brûlant is a medium dark burgundy that can be sheered out for an everyday lip, or swiped on liberally for a sexy (and moisturized-looking) pout. YSL Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick - N13 Effortless Maroon $48 at Sephora These satin lipsticks from YSL are criminally underrated, and the shade Effortless Maroon is a color I’m petitioning to get into as many makeup bags as possible. It’s more of a brown-based burgundy, but it is stunning on so many skin tones that I recommend it to pretty much anyone.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.