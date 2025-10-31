I'm Calling It Now: Burgundy Lipstick Is Winter's Hottest Color Trend

You can't go wrong with this luxe shade.

Burgundy Lipstick
Next to blush, lipstick is my favorite makeup category. There’s just something about finding my perfect nude lip color or swiping on a punchy pop of red that brings me a level of satisfaction that words will never be able to convey. While I don’t necessarily subscribe to a ton of seasonal beauty trends, there’s one I stick to like my life depends on it: wearing burgundy lipstick in the fall and winter.

I don’t know if it’s the Pinterest picture from 2014 I couldn’t stop obsessing over (we all have one, don’t judge me), or because I feel like it’s the shade all actresses wear in some of my favorite holiday movies, but if there was a lipstick shade that was synonymous with winter for me, it would be burgundy.

I've held this same belief for well over a decade, so it's no surprise that I’ve accumulated quite a collection of burgundy lippies over the years. From liquid formulas to traditional bullets and even a few in pots, I've tried them all and can confidently say I’ve found the best burgundy lipsticks on the market. If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for your own burgundy formula for the holiday season, and lucky for you, talking about lipsticks is one of my favorite topics, so I have numerous recommendations.

Whether the shade has intimidated you in the past or you simply want to refresh your collection, here are the 10 best burgundy lipsticks anyone can add to their collection, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Burgundy Lip Stains

There are various lip stain formulas on the market, but typically, they are a cross between a gloss and a traditional lipstick. They often dry to a matte finish and genuinely stain the skin, providing extremely long-lasting wear with minimal touchups.

Lightweight Lipsticks

I consider lightweight lipsticks to be formulas that don’t necessarily provide one-swipe opacity, which makes them perfect for someone who is constantly on the go. If you like to be able to apply your lipstick without a mirror while rushing out the door, this category is for you.

Liquid Lipsticks

Liquid lipsticks are typically extremely pigmented and last for hours on the lips. Some of the formulas can be quite drying, but the ones below strike the perfect balance between comfort and extreme pigment.

Traditional Lipsticks

Bullet lipsticks are a staple in any makeup collection and come in a variety of finishes and colors. The two burgundy lipsticks below offer incredible pigment, are easy to use, and take up next to no space in a makeup bag, making them perfect to throw in a purse for touchups.

Luxury Burgundy Lipsticks

When I feel like treating myself, a luxury lipstick is my go-to. Not only are the formulas below stunning on the lips, but they also add a touch of elevated elegance to your makeup experience. Who doesn’t want to feel like a star when putting on their glam every day?

