As natural-looking manicures and hand care take center stage in 2026, the focus has shifted to nails that look healthy first and styled second. What’s been born out of it? Unmistakably shiny, glossy nails. Called glass nails, this manicure strikes the perfect balance between naked nails and chrome or cat eye designs. They’re slightly sheer and lacquered, wet-looking and dimensional—like, well, there’s a thin pane of glass sealed over your nail bed.

Glass nails are the manicure equivalent of looking at your skin in the mirror after a full eight hours of sleep and an ultra-moisturizing face mask. Which begs the question: is this trend just an extension of our collective obsession with glass skin? Probably, but I’m not mad about it. There’s something undeniably satisfying about a look that leans into hyper-shine—slightly translucent, wildly reflective, and almost as if your nails were dipped in light.

The appeal lies in its adaptability. Wear the finish over milky nudes (yes, even Pantone’s Color of the Year), whisper-pink bases, or soft taupes. Top it with a high-shine polish, a jelly finish, micro-shimmer, or the faintest sweep of a cat eye. The effect shifts as you move, offering an understated manicure that makes a stronger impression on a second glance. They're softer than chrome, but more dimensional than a nude. Yet the goal is simple: the glossiest finish possible.

How Do I Achieve Glass Nails?

In salons, many nail artists create the look by layering a chrome over the base, then sealing it in with a thicker, builder-style gel to soften and diffuse the shine. It gives that glassy depth without the mirrorball effect. But the beauty of the trend is that it’s just as achievable at home. A high-shine polish or magnetic formula gets you most of the way there.

However you interpret it, the idea is the same: your nails, at their shiniest, most reflective selves. Here, look at the best glass nail inspiration to keep in mind during your next manicure appointment.

Classic Glass Nails

A glass nail look by @jenny.jennys. (Image credit: IG @jenny.jennys)

For the quintessential glass nails, take a look at this inspo from @jenny.jennys. The polish gently blurs the nail's edges, creating a soft effect. There's still a bit of translucency that gives the nails an airy feel, all while maintaining that signature high shine that catches the light.

Glass of Milk

IG @harrietwestmoreland (Image credit: IG @harrietwestmoreland)

If you've been casually scrolling through social media lately, you've probably seen that Cloud Dancer has been named Pantone's Color of the Year. With a milky white nail lacquer and a glossy finish, you can easily marry the glass nail trend and color on your own nails.

Gelcare Coconut Milk Jelly Gel Nail Polish $20 at REVOLVE

A Tiny French Tip

Glass nails from @matejanova. (Image credit: IG @matejanova)

If you want to keep the rich-girl aesthetic alive and well, a subtle detail on a neutral, glossy base will do the trick. Look closely, and you'll notice a teeny-tiny French tip.

Glass Crystal

A shimmery glass nail look from @karolina.probeauty. (Image credit: IG @karolina.probeauty)

A fun way to embrace the glass nail trend? Add a subtle silver sparkle. That way, it gives a crystal-like effect.

Silk Glass

A lovely glass nail look from @m.o.n.a.j. (Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Pearl, silk, satin, whatever you want to call it, a sheer sheen, layered over the top or worn on its own, can add an extra zhuzh to your manicure.

Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Polish Special Effect Top Coat - Satin Pearl $10 at Ulta Beauty

Glass Cat Eye

Glass cat eye nails by @paintedbycourtney. (Image credit: IG @paintedbycourtney)

During the colder months, I prefer deeper neutrals, and taupe is always my go-to. Find a light brown gel with a magnetizing effect for the look, which is easier to achieve at home than you think.

Beetles Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish - Velvet Cinnamon $6.99 at Amazon US

Glass of Rosé

Rosé glass nails by @bardotnails. (Image credit: IG @bardotnails)

For a playful take on the glass nails trend, a sheer pink with a reflective finish can be an easy and fun way to change it up.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects in Gilded Galaxy $13 at Ulta Beauty

Glass for Your Valentine’s

Who wouldn't want their nails to be the shiniest, glossiest versions of themselves with Valentine's Day right around the corner? To really play into the theme, go pink or red.

Glassy Valentine's nails from @noor.nailbar. (Image credit: IG @noor.nailbar)

Mercury Glass

Silvery mercury nails from @nailsbyzola. (Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

And for the most daring take on the trend, think mercury glass—bold silver so reflective, it's like you're looking right into a mirror.

Nails.INC Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish $11 at Nails Inc

