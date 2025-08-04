Meghan Markle is celebrating her 44th birthday on Monday, August, 4, and along with introducing a new wine to her As ever lineup, the duchess also shared some stylish new summer photos on her company's Instagram account. The lifestyle brand—which the Duchess of Sussex launched in April—shared a new photo of its founder to mark the occasion, and Meghan has got Leo season style covered.

"Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan 🥂," As ever captioned its post.

In the black-and-white picture, Meghan wore a button-front, denim blue Gabriela Hearst dress with spaghetti straps, pairing it with a wide-brimmed Cuyana sun hat and what appears to be her Logan Hollowell diamond tennis necklace. The Duchess of Sussex—who wore the same outfit on a recent cover of People magazine—pulled her hair back in a bun, turning to the side and smiling as she posed in her sun-drenched garden.

As ever shared a new photo of the duchess on its Instagram page. (Image credit: As Ever/Instagram)

Monday's birthday tribute wasn't the only summer style moment from the Duchess of Sussex this week. On Sunday, August, 3, As ever teased that a new rosé was was coming to the brand—and in an email newsletter on Monday, As ever confirmed the wine would launch on August 5.

Carrying a basket full of wine in a sunny Reel, Meghan dangled her feet from a stone wall, showing just her feet in a pair of brown Hermès Santorini sandals. While she often wears a similar pair of the designer's slide-style Oran sandals, this version features an ankle strap.

"Goodness in a glass. Right around the corner…Cheers to August!" the post read. As ever's latest wine, a 2024 Napa Valley rosé, "marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor," per the brand.

