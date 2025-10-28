Ariana Grande and a French manicure go together like peanut butter and jelly. On October 27, the singer was photographed in New York City while doing press for her upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good. One of my favorite things about this franchise is that each actor commits to their role, and as she did with the first act of the movie, Grande was dressed in a Glinda pink dress. The color is a nod to her character from the famous musical, and of course, she nailed the look. Still, it was her manicure that felt like the cherry on top of the outfit. Seeing it has now made me change my mind about what I actually want to get at my next nail appointment—again. Let’s take a closer look at it, shall we?

Extensions were first applied to Grande’s nails before they were cut and filed. She chose a medium-length almond shape, which perfectly complemented her finger tattoos. The nail design was a classic French style, with a slightly thicker smile line that covered about half the length of her nail. No additional designs or charms were added, allowing her intricate ink and timeless manicure to truly stand out.

Ariana Grande is seen on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After experiencing a major resurgence in 2022, the French manicure has almost taken on a life of its own. While Grande is the latest celebrity to be seen sporting the look, it has nearly become a staple of the Hollywood It girl starter pack. Lori Harvey has long been a fan of the baby French, a minimal version of the trend that features a razor-thin smile line. On October 23, Tracee Ellis Ross was recently seen in a deep French design while attending an event in Los Angeles. Even Demi Lovato gave the look a try with a teal version.

A French manicure is one of my favorite nail styles because it suits almost any occasion you can imagine. There are many ways to achieve the look, so keep reading for tips on creating a manicure like Grande’s.

