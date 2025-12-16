The most popular festive nail of 2025 is pretty unexpected—in the best way possible. Instead of pulling inspiration from the traditional holiday designs like a Christmas tree or snowflake decal, this year it seems like people are gravitating towards a winter fashion staple. I’m talking about the rise of sweater nails.

Aptly named, this nail designs looks just like your favorite knitwear . Think classic argyle diamonds, fluffy cashmere, and anything plaid, preppy, and warm. These designs have slowly been creeping up all over social media feeds and experts believe that for this holiday season, people are just looking for something that is both fun yet wearable. “[Sweater nails] offer a more low-key, sophisticated ‘grown chic’ holiday aesthetic,” says celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura .

Nail artist Hayley Badgery agrees, adding that, “They’re wanting something to match with their winter wardrobe. This style is so versatile as you can personalize the look with a varied color palette [and] it gives a cozy, preppy vibe.”

As someone who is trying to evolve into her Ralph Lauren-esque wardrobe era, I personally couldn’t be more thrilled to work that aesthetic into my nail looks. If you share the same sentiment (or just find these manicures really fun), below are 13 sweater nail designs to get you in the festive mood.

French Cashmere

French Cashmere A photo posted by on

With a fuzzy softness you can feel through a screen, Chanel and celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein opts for these “cashmere” red French tips. After painting on a deep red base at the top, she dips the nail’s edge into a pot of velvet powder to get that cashmere sweater effect. The end result is the minimal cozy French nail of my dreams.

Preppy Argyle

Preppy Argyle A photo posted by on

As preppy styles (think plaid, collared shirts, and Ralph Lauren everything) continue to take over the fashion space, we can expect that to inspire some beauty looks—especially with nails. Nail artist Oksana Zavora mixes purple, maroon, olive greens, browns, and blues for the classic diamond argyle print before drawing on thin white lines to better define its geometric shape.

Sparkle Accent

Sparkle Accent A photo posted by on

How does one make a sweater nail look even better? Add some glitter. Sakakura paints one nail full of shimmer coverage and the rest in classic argyle designs in fun colors.

“The inspiration was from seasonal colors,” she tells Marie Claire. “The design was created based on a client request to incorporate soft colors into a modern and fun nail design.”

Warm Argyle

Warm Argyle A photo posted by on

I love this mix match of red, blue, and green argyle diamonds that are tied together by a creamy nude base; it really brings everything together. Nail artist Shannon Elias says she worked with a client to come up with a nail that gives a nod to the festive season through the classic print.

“We explored different knit patterns and colour palettes, drawing inspiration from heritage fashion houses. In the end, the design came together as a blend of references: part Chloé knitted tank, part Ralph Lauren winter jumper, resulting in a subtle, stylish take on holiday nails,” Elias tells Marie Claire.

Ralph Lauren Christmas

Ralph Lauren Christmas A photo posted by on

As someone who has the classic teddy bear sweater on my Christmas wishlist every year, it shocks no one that I am very into the Ralph Lauren Christmas take over on TikTok. So when I came across these Ralph Lauren-inspired nails, I got so excited. Nail artist Emma Child mixes plaid prints, bow decals, and the classic teddy for her festive mani and it easily makes it my favorite this season.

Punk Chic Argyle

Punk Chic Argyle A photo posted by on

A red and black color combo strikes that perfect balance of super cool and polished (pun very much intended). Nail artist Amina mixes these colors and adds a white line to get that argyle sweater look for another cozy mani.

Sweater Tips

Sweater Tips A photo posted by on

Nail artist Jasmine Allen opts for a textured sweater French tip in classic white adorned with holly decals. It’s festive in a minimal chic way and a fun update to a basic French mani.

Multicolor Argyle

Multicolor Argyle A photo posted by on

Badgery and her client took inspo from many argyle nail looks they found on IG and from cardigans and knitwear they liked in IRL. (A sweater from Anthropologie gets a special shoutout). The goal was to be festive without being too overwhelming. “My client wanted something for the ‘cosy’ season, but not too ‘Christmas-y’ so it could take her through to the new year,” Badgery tells Marie Claire. “We used a mixture of warm and neutrals that would match her winter wardrobe.”

French Striped Sweater

French Striped Sweater A photo posted by on

The beauty of a French nail is its versatility: you can really turn any design into a French mani. Case in point in is this fun design by nail artist Eman Elkwisni . Elksini mixed shades of muted pastel greens, blues, and reds along the tip to give your French tips a fun sweater finish.

Plaid Tips

Plaid Tips A photo posted by on

Maybe I can chalk it up to wearing this print from the ages of 5 to 13 as part of my mandatory Catholic school uniform, but plaid will always have a special place in my heart. Here, Sakakura paints on bright red French tips with mixes of blue, yellow, green, and white stripes to get that classic plaid design. Top it off with a pearl bow and you’ve got a preppy coquette look that's super cute.

Cool Girl Plaid

Cool Girl Plaid A photo posted by on

A moody mix of dark browns and baby plaid lines, this nail created by nail artist Lizzy Trow is the unexpected “non-festive festive” nail. It gives me the warm, cozy vibes without being super loud with traditional Christmas colors and I can bring this look well into the new year, which is always an added plus.

Iridescent Festive Jelly

Iridescent Festive Jelly A photo posted by on

I love a good jelly nail, and this nail look from nail artist Lisa is pure festive jelly joy. It mixes plaid designs with Christmas tree decals and ombré effects, and everything is dazzled in sparkle for a stunning look.

