I’ve been waiting very patiently to get a little witchy with my vibe, and October has finally given me permission. This week’s best nail looks are moodier than what I've been seeing lately, with spooky season starting to make its way into the details. And as someone who will take any excuse to lean into the darker side of my beauty routine (I'm a little woo-woo, what can I say?), I’m very much on board.
We’re not at tiny ghosts and spiderwebs quite yet; the Halloween influence is more subtle right now. Think about the greens and browns that would be in a witch's potion, glossy black details that are more chic than scary, or a manicure with darker celestial vibes.
Consider this week's best nail art as my preferred way to ease into October. Keep scrolling for the coolest manicures and plenty of inspiration for your next appointment.
Star-Crossed
A lot is going on here, but that's what makes it so fun. Tortoiseshell sits alongside rhinestone stars and zebra print; gold adds a little glam, while the glossy finish across all the nails pulls it all together.
Chanel
Le Vernis - 157 - PHÉNIX
Witching Hour
Black details always feel right once October hits. I love how thin these lines are underneath the French tip, especially with the diamond gem additions and sheer nude base. This manicure would suit the chicest witch out there.
Côte Beauty
Belle Noire Nail Polish
Something’s Brewing
It's October, so I may be slightly influenced, but when I look at these nails, all I see is a witch's brew. The murky green and brown swirls really drive the vibe home.
Cirque Colors
Wall St
Supernova
There’s no shortage of detail here. Metallic finishes shift from silver to blue to pink depending on the nail and lighting, with crystals and tiny star accents layered on top. Definitely maximalist and oh-so celestial.
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ILNP
Birthday Suit
Pick Your Poison
Each nail does something different, from glossy red to silver to oversized white flowers. I also love the bare nails mixed in—they give your eye somewhere to land.
OPI
Amore at the Grand Canal
Espresso Yourself
Proof that a solid color can still be one of the best manicures of the week. The deep brown and extra-glossy finish are a nice palate cleanser between all the super extravagant designs if you want something a little subtler.
LONDONTOWN
Midnight Mocha
Crystal Ball
Calling these a "crystal ball" may be a slight stretch, but they're magical nonetheless. The flashes of silver, gold, and burgundy are so artistic.
Chillhouse
Miss Machina
Tortoise After Dark
I’m already sold on tortoiseshell for fall, but pairing it with burgundy makes it feel even richer. Keeping a few nails solid also lets the design shine.
Essie
Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish - Cold Brew Crew
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.