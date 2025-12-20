To put it gently, 2025 was…a lot. I know I’m not alone in feeling this year has felt really hard and heavy, with very few bright spots in between. But as someone who tries their hardest to look on the bright side, a few things have given me glimmers of hope.

According to the Chinese New Year, 2025 was the year of the snake, which meant this was a year of shedding and transformation. 2026 is the year of the fire horse, which is supposed to infuse new energy and passion. According to numerology, 2025 is a 9 year, which means a year of completion and endings, and 2026 is a 1 year which signifies fresh starts and major resets (thank you, universe). These are at least some good reasons to head into the new year with some optimism.

So when looking for nails that spoke to me, I gravitated towards ones that brought a sense of calm and wonder before the end of the year. To echo the Internet’s sentiments of not claiming next year as my year (I will be walking into 2026 with caution and TBD if I will continue eating grapes under the table at midnight), I saved manis with dreamy velvet finishes . If there were loud jewels or prints, they were subtle without being overwhelming. And because Christmas is my favorite season, I added a few festive nails because they make me happy.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May they make you feel just as calm the last few days in December as they do for me.

December Magic

December Magic

Nail artist Lizzy Trow created these aura nails that are mysterious and alluring, something I’d definitely wear if I were trying to manifest on a new moon. Trow tells Marie Claire that she used a deep cherry red for the base and then layered a mint-colored magnetic gel on top.

Frosted Windows

Frosted Windows

The recent trend of ribbed glass-like nails has quickly become one of my favorite looks. This one from nail artist Cerise Carvalho is reminiscent of cozy winter mornings where you wake up to frosted windows and see that snow has fallen overnight. As a winter baby, this is 100 percent my vibe.

Festive Tips

Festive Tips

For when I want some sparkle that hits that sweet spot of subtle but still very much eye-catching, a jeweled French tip is the way to go. Nail artist San Sung Kim dresses up a glossy bare nail with the prettiest green, red, and pearl stones.

Holiday Sparkle

Holiday Sparkle

All one ever needs this holiday season is a little bit of sparkle and shine. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dresses up a shimmer base with delicate gold bow details.

Shooting Star

Shooting Star

Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein dressed up her milky white nails with silver shimmer star design. In what Gerstein calls a “wishing star,” I’d personally like to use this for some last-minute 2025 miracles. And as someone who has never lived anywhere where the night sky isn’t lit up by city lights, the few times I’ve seen a shooting star has always been very special to me.

Black French Cat-Eye

Black French Cat-Eye

Created by nail artist Kelly Koutour at Vanity Projects in NYC, this mixes black and velvet silver shimmer to create this bold and dynamic French cat eye manicure. It’s the look I’ll be turning to when I need to give off cool and chic vibes.

Monochromatic Velvet

Monochromatic Velvet

I love a monochromatic look in general, but adding a velvet finish really just takes it to a whole other level. Nail artist Sarah Chue uses a cool-tone coco velvet shade for both the base and the French tip and it makes for a mesmerizing combo that’s super pretty.

Mia Secret Store Cat Eyes Gel Polish - Apollo $13.95 at miasecretstore.com

Witchy Aura

Witchy Aura

Created by London-based nail salon N’DAO Shoreditch, these nails are pure magic. These holographic jewels set against a black base would make me feel powerful enough to cast a spell. If only.

CHARMING MAY Ice Transparent Aurora Nail Powder $14.99 at Amazon US

Galaxy Shimmer

Galaxy Shimmer

I like space—not in a Blue Origin Space way, but in a Zenon Disney way. This teal glitter nail by nail artist Anna is simple yet bold in color and shimmer that’s super pretty and fun, just like how I’d imagine living in a Disney-fied space station would be.

Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland

Nothing lifts my spirits like Christmas decor. Celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec has created the most fun and festive Christmas nail, mixing shades of red, green, and white pearl with bold chrome details.

