"Rich girl nails" and the "clean" nail look (which both center around nude and barely-there pink polishes) may have been a huge part of the trend cycle last year, but this winter the pendulum is swinging, and a bolder manicure trend—blue chrome nails—is taking over.

Candidly, I can't think of any color that's more of a general crowd-pleaser than blue. Much like red, it's a color that's appropriate for year-round wear (bright, baby blues are synonymous with icy winter weather and spring). More importantly, adding chrome powder to your polish is really just the tip of the iceberg (see what I did there?).

Chrome nails are achieved by applying a special chrome powder over a traditional nail color to give the nails a shiny, mirror-like finish. "It’s a great way to elevate your nail look, and gives the nail dimension," celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt previously told MC. "It can be applied to any nail color and completely transforms the way the shade appears."

Chrome powder is what gives Hailey Bieber her signature "glazed donut manicure" look, but it can be incorporated into your blue manicure in various ways. If you're inspired by the blue chrome look, read on for 15 blue chrome manicures to bring to your nail tech, from an all-over chrome look to stylish French tips.

Blue Chrome Polka Dots

(Image credit: Instagram / @simlynail)

If you don't want to go for an all-over chrome look, you can opt for a chrome design on top of a traditional gel polish. This manicure does that well with polka dots, while also playing around with differing shades of blue to create a bit more contrast.

Blue Chrome French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsxanalysse)

I can't think of a better way to add some life to a traditional French manicure than adding color to the tips, but if you really want to take it to the next level, throw on some chrome powder.

Blue Chrome Stiletto Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @1.800.nailme)

Chrome is already dramatic and attention-grabbing on its own, but if you want to add to the fun and experiment with an out-of-the-box shape while wearing the design, go for the pointed, stiletto look.

Blue Chrome Almond Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @melanated.mani)

Chrome will look great on any shape, but there's just something about an almond-shaped nail that makes a manicure look extra sophisticated.

Blue Chrome with Cherries

(Image credit: Instagram / @manicuresbymo)

Fruit nail designs will never get old. This manicure incorporates starbursts, rhinestones, and cherry designs into each nail, but if you don't have a steady hand to draw them on your own at home, you can always get the look by using nail stickers.

Cobalt Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @madnails.ut)

Using a bold shade of blue will make your manicure feel upbeat and summery, and you can give it more of an iridescent look by adding white chrome powder.

Navy Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @simlynail)

Richer shades of blue, like navy, are ideal nail colors to wear when temperatures drop and you want your manicure to match the moodiness that comes with winter weather. If dark blue is your color of choice, you can brighten things up by throwing chrome on top.

Light Blue Chrome with Glitter

(Image credit: Instagram / @serendipity.beauty.lounge)

For drama on top of drama, switch things up with your chrome manicure by throwing in an accent nail featuring another design element like glitter.

Blue Chrome Outline

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

The fun thing about chrome is that you can find a bunch of subtle ways to incorporate it into your manicure if you're not necessarily a fan of the all-over chrome look. This manicure, for example, has a faded blue French tip that features chrome powder just on the outline of the nail.

Blue Chrome with Floral Design

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

Another way to spice up this trend is to alternate between all-over color and French tips. Baby blue is a nail color that can work year-round, but adding a flower design to an accent nail can make your manicure feel a lot more summery.

Frosty Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @esthetics_by.haley_)

This is a no-fuss manicure that uses an icy blue color as the base before being topped with a chrome powder. It's a standout look on its own and dramatic enough to not need any extra design elements or textures.

Tiffany Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Tiffany blue—you know, the color named after the famed jewelry brand—works shockingly well as a nail color. Here, Ganzorigt gives it a reflective, futuristic twist by adding chrome.

Gradient Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @beautyspace_charlotte)

Why settle for just one shade of blue when you can incorporate multiple into the same manicure? This design does that by spanning the entire spectrum, from baby blue to navy blue.

Two-Toned Blue Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @manicuresbymo)

There's nothing like a French manicure with thick, '90s-style tips and a retro square shape. The two-toned, blue chrome design and glued-on pearls gives this design a more modern look.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.