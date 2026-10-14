Blue Nails Were All Over the Fashion Week Runways—Now It’s On Everyone’s Nails

I’m officially committing to this mani color until the new year.

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two collage images of cobalt blue nails and blue nails with gold detailing
(Image credit: IG @caitlin_reanails | @hannahbaxter)
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After finally wrapping up Fashion Month, the runways have declared that cobalt blue is one of the hottest colors to wear this season. Being a beauty girl through and through, it only makes sense to expand beyond cashmere scarves and chunky knit sweaters and explore the options for blue nails for fall. As I write this, I have one of my favorite shades, navy blue, on my nails, with plans to explore every single shade of blue from now until spring.

Not quite sure if the bright, brilliant cobalt is your color? Or that navy nails are a bit too dark and moody to your liking? Don’t worry—there are so many delectable blue nail colors to try, whether you want a subtle cornflower blue French tip or an It-girl baby blue chrome. Wear it in a long almond style or the short, square look that is dominating FYPs from Paris to New York.

Keep scrolling for the top five blue nail colors that every stylish woman in the know will be wearing this season.

Cobalt Cuties

Yes, the hottest color trend of the season deserves your attention at the nail salon. Start with a fall pedicure if you’re hesitant about the shade.

French Cornflower

This color has taken over my closet over the last few months, and I suspect it’s going to be my mani MVP until spring.

Ice, Ice Baby

It doesn’t get any chicer than a touch of baby blue on the nails. I love this as an accent shade in particular.

Need It Navy

Don’t be afraid of the dark blue tones! This luxe color is absolutely stunning for fall manicures.

Slay It Slate

For the neutral lovers in the crowd, this gray-meets-deep blue color is a must this season.

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.