After finally wrapping up Fashion Month, the runways have declared that cobalt blue is one of the hottest colors to wear this season. Being a beauty girl through and through, it only makes sense to expand beyond cashmere scarves and chunky knit sweaters and explore the options for blue nails for fall. As I write this, I have one of my favorite shades, navy blue, on my nails, with plans to explore every single shade of blue from now until spring.
Not quite sure if the bright, brilliant cobalt is your color? Or that navy nails are a bit too dark and moody to your liking? Don’t worry—there are so many delectable blue nail colors to try, whether you want a subtle cornflower blue French tip or an It-girl baby blue chrome. Wear it in a long almond style or the short, square look that is dominating FYPs from Paris to New York.
Keep scrolling for the top five blue nail colors that every stylish woman in the know will be wearing this season.
Cobalt Cuties
Yes, the hottest color trend of the season deserves your attention at the nail salon. Start with a fall pedicure if you’re hesitant about the shade.
Chillhouse
Cobalt Klein
The brightest brilliant blue that is sure to attract compliments.
This color has taken over my closet over the last few months, and I suspect it’s going to be my mani MVP until spring.
Manucurist
Saphir
This stunner will keep me dreaming of clear skies at the beach, even when the temperature turns frigid.
Essie
Ripple Reflect
Nobody makes a blue polish quite like Essie, and this dreamy shade is proof.
Ice, Ice Baby
It doesn’t get any chicer than a touch of baby blue on the nails. I love this as an accent shade in particular.
Olive & June
Brunch
I need a colorful French manicure with this blue as the star, ASAP.
ZOYA
Blu Nail Polish
I have plans to wear this shade and add a chrome top coat for the fall party circuit.
Need It Navy
Don’t be afraid of the dark blue tones! This luxe color is absolutely stunning for fall manicures.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Manucurist
Navy Blue
This is the color I’m currently wearing and I can’t praise it highly enough—so stunning.
Chanel
127 - FUGUEUSE
For the edgiest fashion girls, this nearly black navy is peak fall style.
Slay It Slate
For the neutral lovers in the crowd, this gray-meets-deep blue color is a must this season.
JINsoon
Sea Clay
Something about this color calms my racing mind and transports me to a rocky beach in Newport.
OPI
Less is Norse
Yet another cool girl staple, this slate blue silver is so unexpected and absolutely divine.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.