15 Stylish Blue Nail Designs to Try for Fall, From Baby Blue to Cobalt

These versatile manicures make a compelling case for giving your usual nude polish a break.

Catharine Malzahn&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
collage of blue nails with a few scattered bottles of blue nail polish
(Image credit: Instagram)
Jump to category:

If there's one nail color that I think should have a permanent spot in your manicure rotation, it's blue. Stay with me here: Soft baby blue and powdery pastels are practically made for spring, bright cobalt and turquoise are right at home in summer, and deep navy and sapphire offer a sophisticated switch-up from other moody fall shades we tend to reach for once temperatures drop. And it seems that manicure fanatics are catching on: "I've definitely noticed more clients choosing blue shades this season, especially dusty blue, navy blue, and deep teal," says nail artist Viktoriia Voloshyna. "I think these colors are a great alternative to the traditional fall shades like burgundy and brown."

From delicate French tips and dreamy aura designs to dimensional chrome and gemstone-inspired finishes, blue nail designs have serious range. With so many different color options, they're versatile enough that they can blend with whichever fall outfit you're wearing or act as a stand-out accessory. Think of it this way: A sheer, milky blue can be just as understated as your favorite nude, while a glossy cobalt or velvet-finish midnight blue makes a statement all on its own. Whether you're drawn to minimalist nail art or prefer something a little more elaborate, here are the chicest blue nail designs worth saving for your next salon appointment.

Deep Blueberry

blue manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Simple, straightforward, and right to the point: These deep blueberry nails are proof that a single-color mani can be just as dramatic as some intricate designs.

Ocean Blues

blue manicure with different shades

(Image credit: @nailedbyvicx)

Can't give up summer quite yet? Heading somewhere warm and tropical? Just like a vibrant fall mani? This look is ready no matter the occasion: It features the seemingly ever-trending aura design and all the shades of blue.

Reverse Frenchies

blue reverse french blue manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

I'll always say yes to a French manicure, but switching it up with a reverse Frenchie? Perhaps even better. Using a thin nail art brush, swipe a bit of this electric blue shade along your cuticle line and you're in business.

Cornflower Blue Negative Space

blue manicure with cornflower blue

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A little negative space adds a lot of intrigue to your mani—just take a look at this cornflower blue design. Though this one features clear arches, you can also create the look using other shapes, from triangles and diamonds to circles and swirls.

Shades of Blue

blue manicure with shades of blue french tips

(Image credit: @nailgirlnic)

One of my favorite ways to dress up a French manicure is by opting for a seasonal shade on the fingertips instead of classic white. In this case, you don't have to choose just one shade—choose your five favorite blues for an ombré-like design.

Outside-the-Box Blue Chrome

blue manicure with chrome finish

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Add a little oomph to your blue nail design by topping it with chrome powder. This is a fun take on a glazed donut mani, all grown-up for fall and finished off with both blue and white for a creative French design.

Sculptural Tips

blue manicure dripping chrome with a silver ring

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Dripping, metal-like tips add so much visual interest to your manicure. Add in a deep blue shade and this is the perfect sculptural design for fall, winter, and beyond.

Beaded Beauties

blue manicure with lots of texture and details

(Image credit: @sansungnails)

If you prefer a totally unique manicure, this beaded beauty is for you. Intricate blue beads, rhinestones, glitter, and pearls atop long almond-shaped nail extensions make for a truly one-of-a-kind design that will certainly stop traffic.

Shimmering Swirls

blue manicure with a glassy finish and swirls

(Image credit: @sansungnails)

Take your cat eye mani to the next level with this multi-dimensional swirling design. The mesmerizing look is subtly glam and unlike any other blue nail design out there.

Written in the Stars

blue manicure with dark celestial details

(Image credit: @sansungnails)

Turn to the starry night sky for your next blue manicure inspiration. Each fingertip features elements like stars, half moons, constellations, and more.

Galactic Cat Eye

blue manicure with tiny sparkles and a hand in a black sleeve

(Image credit: @heluviee)

Inspired by the galaxy? This mesmerizing midnight blue cat eye manicure will have you staring at your fingertips both day and night.

Magical Mani

blue manicure with a cat eye french tip

(Image credit: @heluviee)

Blue cat eye French tips topped with gilded, shining gold makes for a magical-looking manicure. This is the perfect way to elevate your nail design while still keeping it easy to wear for everyday.

Moody Aura

blue manicure with aura design

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Add some depth and moodiness to your aura nails this season with a black base and blue for the aura part of the design. You can pair almost any two shades together, but the blue-on-black really pops.

Drops of Denim

blue manicure with alternating nails in leopard print

(Image credit: @jesslizs)

A good blue manicure doesn't have to be entirely blue. Proof: This mix-and-match design that features denim blue, Frenchies, and tortoise shell print.

Contrasting Blue French Tips

blue manicure with contrasting dark and light tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Colorblocked blue French tips? Yes please. Choose two contrasting blues to create this vibrant manicure that anyone who loves this color is sure to fall in love with.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

Viktoriia Voloskyna Headshot
Viktoriia Voloshyna

Viktoriia Voloshyna is a Ukrainian-born, Los Angeles-based award-winning nail artist and educator with over 15 years of experience in the nail industry. She is the founder of Tory Pro Nails and specializes in dry e-file manicures, structured gel enhancements, and natural nail health. Her achievements include the Grand Prix at the Global Talent Beauty Cup, a Nailympia medal, and the title of Nail Artist of the Year 2026.

Catharine Malzahn
Catharine Malzahn
Contributing Beauty Writer

Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.comSkincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.