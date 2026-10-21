If there's one nail color that I think should have a permanent spot in your manicure rotation, it's blue. Stay with me here: Soft baby blue and powdery pastels are practically made for spring, bright cobalt and turquoise are right at home in summer, and deep navy and sapphire offer a sophisticated switch-up from other moody fall shades we tend to reach for once temperatures drop. And it seems that manicure fanatics are catching on: "I've definitely noticed more clients choosing blue shades this season, especially dusty blue, navy blue, and deep teal," says nail artist Viktoriia Voloshyna. "I think these colors are a great alternative to the traditional fall shades like burgundy and brown."
From delicate French tips and dreamy aura designs to dimensional chrome and gemstone-inspired finishes, blue nail designs have serious range. With so many different color options, they're versatile enough that they can blend with whichever fall outfit you're wearing or act as a stand-out accessory. Think of it this way: A sheer, milky blue can be just as understated as your favorite nude, while a glossy cobalt or velvet-finish midnight blue makes a statement all on its own. Whether you're drawn to minimalist nail art or prefer something a little more elaborate, here are the chicest blue nail designs worth saving for your next salon appointment.
Deep Blueberry
Simple, straightforward, and right to the point: These deep blueberry nails are proof that a single-color mani can be just as dramatic as some intricate designs.
Dazzle Dry
Nail Lacquer in Midnight Sky
Ocean Blues
Can't give up summer quite yet? Heading somewhere warm and tropical? Just like a vibrant fall mani? This look is ready no matter the occasion: It features the seemingly ever-trending aura design and all the shades of blue.
Essie
Nail Polish in In the Cab-ana
Reverse Frenchies
I'll always say yes to a French manicure, but switching it up with a reverse Frenchie? Perhaps even better. Using a thin nail art brush, swipe a bit of this electric blue shade along your cuticle line and you're in business.
Orly
Nail Lacquer in It's Brittney Beach
Cornflower Blue Negative Space
A little negative space adds a lot of intrigue to your mani—just take a look at this cornflower blue design. Though this one features clear arches, you can also create the look using other shapes, from triangles and diamonds to circles and swirls.
Le Mini Macaron
Nail Lacquer in Fleur Bleue
Shades of Blue
One of my favorite ways to dress up a French manicure is by opting for a seasonal shade on the fingertips instead of classic white. In this case, you don't have to choose just one shade—choose your five favorite blues for an ombré-like design.
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Côte
Nail Polish in Blue Jeans
Outside-the-Box Blue Chrome
Add a little oomph to your blue nail design by topping it with chrome powder. This is a fun take on a glazed donut mani, all grown-up for fall and finished off with both blue and white for a creative French design.
OPI
Chrome Powder
Sculptural Tips
Dripping, metal-like tips add so much visual interest to your manicure. Add in a deep blue shade and this is the perfect sculptural design for fall, winter, and beyond.
Glamnetic
Sapphire Press-On Nails
Beaded Beauties
If you prefer a totally unique manicure, this beaded beauty is for you. Intricate blue beads, rhinestones, glitter, and pearls atop long almond-shaped nail extensions make for a truly one-of-a-kind design that will certainly stop traffic.
ULTA Beauty Collection
You're a Gem Nail Gems Set
Shimmering Swirls
Take your cat eye mani to the next level with this multi-dimensional swirling design. The mesmerizing look is subtly glam and unlike any other blue nail design out there.
Dashing Diva
One Gel Magnetic 1-Step Gel Polish in Blu
Written in the Stars
Turn to the starry night sky for your next blue manicure inspiration. Each fingertip features elements like stars, half moons, constellations, and more.
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Caviar Bar
Galactic Cat Eye
Inspired by the galaxy? This mesmerizing midnight blue cat eye manicure will have you staring at your fingertips both day and night.
Red Carpet Manicure
Astro Flash Hybrid Cat Eye Gel Polish in Rock-et My World
Magical Mani
Blue cat eye French tips topped with gilded, shining gold makes for a magical-looking manicure. This is the perfect way to elevate your nail design while still keeping it easy to wear for everyday.
Glamnetic
Press On Nails in French Riviera
Moody Aura
Add some depth and moodiness to your aura nails this season with a black base and blue for the aura part of the design. You can pair almost any two shades together, but the blue-on-black really pops.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Midnight Drive
Drops of Denim
A good blue manicure doesn't have to be entirely blue. Proof: This mix-and-match design that features denim blue, Frenchies, and tortoise shell print.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpaca My Bags
Contrasting Blue French Tips
Colorblocked blue French tips? Yes please. Choose two contrasting blues to create this vibrant manicure that anyone who loves this color is sure to fall in love with.
Londontown
Lakur Nail Polish in Amalfi Love
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Meet the Expert
Viktoriia Voloshyna
Viktoriia Voloshyna is a Ukrainian-born, Los Angeles-based award-winning nail artist and educator with over 15 years of experience in the nail industry. She is the founder of Tory Pro Nails and specializes in dry e-file manicures, structured gel enhancements, and natural nail health. Her achievements include the Grand Prix at the Global Talent Beauty Cup, a Nailympia medal, and the title of Nail Artist of the Year 2026.
Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.