Tennis balls certainly aren't the only thing Coco Gauff has been serving at this year's US Open. The 21-year-old Grand Slam champion is officially moving on to the third round at the tournament after an emotional match against Croatia's Donna Vekić on Aug. 28. While most people watching the game at home were likely thinking about her victory, I couldn't stop myself from zooming in on her manicure.

Shortly after the match, Gauff reposted a photo to her Instagram Story that shows a close-up of her nails from the night. In the photo, she's seen wearing a very detailed manicure featuring two red and green airbrushed nails with 3D gel borders on each hand, as well as accent nails painted with a nude or clear base and nail charms glued on top. The charms are obviously meant to match the occasion, as two fingers feature a white tennis racket and ball while the other two have a silver bow and a tennis net. The look is peak tennis-core with a maximalist edge.

The look was created by nail artist Isa Bone, who goes by @babybonenails on Instagram.

Coco Gauff shares a photo of her maximalist tennis-core nails to Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @cocogauff)

The US Open has been ripe with incredible fashion and beauty moments so far. Earlier this week, for example, Naomi Osaka hit the court wearing red, crystal roses in her hair along with a detailed headpiece that she wore before and after the match. Taylor Townsend also wore a fiery manicure to match the flames on the tennis dress she wore during her game against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Aug. 27.

As the tournament goes on, there will likely be a ton more hair, makeup, and manicure moments to drool over. Until then, I'll be attempting to replicate Gauff's manicure at home with the products ahead.