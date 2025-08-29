Coco Gauff's US Open Nails Are Fit For a Champion
Serving on and off the court.
Tennis balls certainly aren't the only thing Coco Gauff has been serving at this year's US Open. The 21-year-old Grand Slam champion is officially moving on to the third round at the tournament after an emotional match against Croatia's Donna Vekić on Aug. 28. While most people watching the game at home were likely thinking about her victory, I couldn't stop myself from zooming in on her manicure.
Shortly after the match, Gauff reposted a photo to her Instagram Story that shows a close-up of her nails from the night. In the photo, she's seen wearing a very detailed manicure featuring two red and green airbrushed nails with 3D gel borders on each hand, as well as accent nails painted with a nude or clear base and nail charms glued on top. The charms are obviously meant to match the occasion, as two fingers feature a white tennis racket and ball while the other two have a silver bow and a tennis net. The look is peak tennis-core with a maximalist edge.
The look was created by nail artist Isa Bone, who goes by @babybonenails on Instagram.
The US Open has been ripe with incredible fashion and beauty moments so far. Earlier this week, for example, Naomi Osaka hit the court wearing red, crystal roses in her hair along with a detailed headpiece that she wore before and after the match. Taylor Townsend also wore a fiery manicure to match the flames on the tennis dress she wore during her game against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Aug. 27.
As the tournament goes on, there will likely be a ton more hair, makeup, and manicure moments to drool over. Until then, I'll be attempting to replicate Gauff's manicure at home with the products ahead.
Nail decals and stickers can add some fun to any plain manicure, especially if you're unable to paint an intricate design on your own.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.