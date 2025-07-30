If there's anything I've learned about Dua Lipa's manicure preferences as of late, it's that she's not afraid to reinvent a classic nail design. The singer channeled fashion's most popular summer trend earlier this month by adding white polka dots and black tips to her French manicure, and just a few weeks later, she's making the style her own again by adding 3D gold tips this time around.

On July 29, Dua Lipa shared a close-up of her nails to her Instagram Story. In the photo, she's wearing a French manicure with a neutral base color, and instead of using paint for the tips, her nail tech, Michelle Humphrey, added tiny gold beads.

“V obsessed w my new set,” she captioned the photo, tagging Humphrey. As a French manicure devotee, I'm also kind of obsessed with this set, since it's such a unique way to upgrade an otherwise neutral style.

Dua Lipa's most recent French manicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @dualipa)

In the '90s and early 2000s, the French manicure was every cool girl's go-to design, and while it's never exactly gone out of style, it's definitely been making a huge comeback in recent years as more people have been revamping it and replacing the traditional white tips with different colors, designs, and textures.

You'll likely need help from a professional to get Dua Lipa's exact French manicure, but if you want something similar that you can do at home, read ahead for some recommendations.

