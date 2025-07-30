Dua Lipa's 3D French Manicure Deserves a Gold Star
Maximalist tips FTW.
If there's anything I've learned about Dua Lipa's manicure preferences as of late, it's that she's not afraid to reinvent a classic nail design. The singer channeled fashion's most popular summer trend earlier this month by adding white polka dots and black tips to her French manicure, and just a few weeks later, she's making the style her own again by adding 3D gold tips this time around.
On July 29, Dua Lipa shared a close-up of her nails to her Instagram Story. In the photo, she's wearing a French manicure with a neutral base color, and instead of using paint for the tips, her nail tech, Michelle Humphrey, added tiny gold beads.
“V obsessed w my new set,” she captioned the photo, tagging Humphrey. As a French manicure devotee, I'm also kind of obsessed with this set, since it's such a unique way to upgrade an otherwise neutral style.
In the '90s and early 2000s, the French manicure was every cool girl's go-to design, and while it's never exactly gone out of style, it's definitely been making a huge comeback in recent years as more people have been revamping it and replacing the traditional white tips with different colors, designs, and textures.
You'll likely need help from a professional to get Dua Lipa's exact French manicure, but if you want something similar that you can do at home, read ahead for some recommendations.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.