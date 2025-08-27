It's clear that the tennis court isn't just a place of work for Naomi Osaka—it's also her runway. The tennis star and four-time Grand Slam champion never fails to make sure all eyes are on her when she steps out on the court, but I still wasn't prepared to be stunned by her most recent hair moment at the US Open.

On Aug. 26, the 27-year-old competed against Belgium's Greet Minnen at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It was the first round on the third day of the yearly event, and to mark the occasion, Osaka wore an all-red outfit complete with a Nike tennis dress with a bubble skirt and red Nike tennis shoes. Of course, she didn't stop there. Always one to make a statement, Osaka wore her hair in stitch braids that were woven into a high ponytail and embellished with several red crystal roses. All the better to accent her bedazzled red Labubu.

Naomi Osaka posing with her bedazzled Labubu at the 2025 US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking closely at a few other photos from the event, you can see that most of the roses are actually part of a headpiece with long faux locs attached to it. During the actual match against Minnen, Osaka ditched the length and removed the ponytail, instead securing her hair in a high braided bun with one rose at the top.

Naomi Osaka during her match against Greet Minnen on day three of the US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka is basically the queen of serving (pun intended) on the court. She made her debut at last year's US Open wearing a brat green tennis dress and hair bows. She's also previously represented Japan at the Olympics with bright red box braids and other hair extension colors.

Osaka is officially moving on to the next round at the Open, and I'll be here waiting patiently to see what other looks she comes up with for her next match. Until then, you can shop the hair accessories ahead to get her day three look at home.

