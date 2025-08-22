I Simply Can't Stop Looking at Dua Lipa's Turtle-Inspired Manicure

Dua Lipa has spent the majority of her summer island hopping (as one should), so I'm almost positive that her string of adventures in the tropics is what inspired her most recent manicure. The "Houdini" singer just shared a photo dump with footage from her Jamaican vacation with her partner Callum Turner, and not even a few baby turtle videos could stop me from being absolutely mesmerized by her nails.

Lipa is in Jamaica celebrating her 30th birthday, and per the photos, one of the couple's excursions on the trip involved observing baby sea turtles—so, of course, Lipa had to mark the occasion by getting a turtle-inspired manicure. In a few of her photos, you can see her wearing a multi-colored manicure with green, red, and blue polish painted onto her nails as base colors. Each nail has a spotted, geometric design with rhinestones and tiny pearls on top to mimic what I'm assuming is the look of a turtle's shell.

Her nail tech, Michelle Humphrey, shared a separate close-up photo of the manicure to her Instagram story on Aug. 22, where Lipa's seen holding two baby turtles, and seeing the two side by side makes it pretty clear what the inspiration was.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) A photo posted by on

Lipa has been wearing some amazing manicures this summer. She blended two of this year's biggest trends—polka dots and French tips—with her polka dot French manicure back in July, and then she followed that with a 3D gold manicure. She also recently wore the "rich girl" nail trend, which is essentially just nude nail polish worn on almond-shaped nails, for her birthday party.

If there was ever a time to add her to your nail inspiration mood board, it's definitely now. Read ahead to shop some essentials to get the look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors