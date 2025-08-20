The French manicure has evolved a lot since the days of the "deep French" look in the late '90s. In the last half-decade, as it's slowly made its way back into the beauty spotlight, nail enthusiasts have found a handful of ways to reinvent the classic design, making it more fun and playful by adding chrome overlays, polka dots, stripes, and more. Now it seems like Sabrina Carpenter has dreamed up her own version of the trend. Meet: the drunk French manicure.

On Aug. 19, celebrity nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a photo of the "Manchild" singer to her Instagram Story. The photo is a full-body mirror selfie, but if you look closely, you can see that Carpenter is wearing a French manicure with thin tips that are faded in a way that almost makes it appear as if they're her natural nails. The look includes a nude, almost-pink base and a creamy color at the tips that mimics the natural color of her nails. It also looks like Ganzorigt finished the look off with a shiny top coat.

"We named it drunk French," Ganzorigt captioned the photo. She didn't go into detail about what the specific characteristics of a drunk French manicure are (or what sets it apart from the traditional French), but given the name, I wouldn't be surprised if the trend took off in the same way that glazed donut nails did once upon a time.

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

French manicures never exactly went out of style, but they've been everywhere lately, with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all wearing different versions of them in the last few weeks. Lipa and Jenner both wore polka dots on their manicures earlier this summer, and shortly after, the "Houdini" singer spiced hers up with a 3D gold design. Jenner also made waves last week when she wore a '90s-style deep French manicure with thick white tips.

To achieve something similar to Sabrina Carpenter's drunk French look, read ahead to shop some must-haves.

