The 2026 Met Gala was ripe with over-the-top fashion moments, but there were a ton of manicures in the building that also looked like works of art. More specifically, I'm talking about Blackpink's Lisa, who wore an icy rhinestone manicure that I've been shamelessly obsessing over for the last 12 hours.

Last night's dress code was "Fashion Is Art," and the musician showed up wearing a sculptural Robert Wun gown with sheer, white material that was covered in crystals. The dress also featured a see-through veil that was held up with a set of 3D arms, but not even the optical illusion of her dress could keep my eyes off of her stunning 3D manicure.

Per celebrity manicurist Juan Alvear, Lisa wore "frost-bitten nails," which he created using almond-shaped KISS press-on nails that were painted with a soft nude color and topped with a hint of chrome. The nails were then embellished with silver and blue rhinestones in various shapes and sizes, and some of them had a cloudy effect to look similar to actual ice. “The nails were a nod to Robert Wun’s notorious elemental play," Alvear explains. "In this case, the nails drew inspiration from the Bvlgari jewelry freezing over.”

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As to be expected, the manicures at the Met Gala were truly on another level. Sabrina Carpenter hit the red carpet wearing a Dior dress that was put together with film strips, and she wore a manicure with French tips designed to match her outfit. Naomi Osaka also showed up wearing long, dark stiletto nails that were attached to her sheer red gloves, and Janelle Monae wore a chrome manicure with 3D attachments.

To shop some of the products used to pull Lisa's icy manicure together, read ahead.

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TOPICS Met Gala