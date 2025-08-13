Dua Lipa is currently having the summer of my dreams. She's spent the majority of the last two months sunbathing in the Mediterranean and serving some killer nail looks while doing it. Earlier this summer, she took on fashion's polka dot trend by adding the pattern to her French manicure, and shortly after, she spiced up her French tips once again by adding 3D gold details. This week though, the singer took a break from the complex designs and opted for something super neutral, and I have to say, I'm impressed by how she can even make a nude nail color look like the epitome of luxury.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old shared a series of photos to Instagram on Aug. 12 following an early birthday celebration she threw for herself with close friends and family. Her beachy backdrop was obviously stunning, but I was immediately drawn to her nails, which were painted a very simple flesh-toned pink color and filed into a medium almond shape.

Dua Lipa's rich girl nails, with a side of caviar. (Image credit: Instagram / @dualipa)

While summer is usually the season for bold nail colors and designs, nude nail looks have also been having a moment as of late, likely because they're minimal, they go with everything, and they can give your overall look a quietly luxurious vibe. Lipa's nails are similar to the "hot rich girl" manicure that Jennifer Lopez recently wore after she and her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, coined the named.

"I did this really beautiful chic nude color on a new set of nails for Jennifer Lopez for an event and she said, 'Oh, these are rich—I’ve got rich girl nails.' And we just started calling them that," Bachik previously told MC. He also explained that the rich girl look typically consists of "medium to long nails in length, shaped in a narrow coffin to almond style" with colors ranging from beige to "pinky or semi-sheer nude."

Scroll ahead for ideas on how to get the hot rich girl look at home and channel your own Dua Lipa-inspired manicure.

