Sabrina Carpenter Is Giving the Polka Dot Nail Trend a Winter Update

Sabrina Carpenter is here to remind you that polka dot nails aren't just a summer manicure trend. In case you forgot, the Man's Best Friend singer spent a big chunk of the summer wearing the retro, dotted design on her nails. She wore a neutral manicure with white polka dots in the "Manchild" music video, and then wore the same design with rhinestones a few weeks later to celebrate the song going platinum. Now, in a moment that seems pretty full circle, she's returned to the polka dot manicure, and this time, she's added yet another small twist.

Carpenter is currently in Los Angeles, where she's set to perform the remaining four out of six consecutive shows in the city to conclude her "Short 'n Sweet" tour. Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a backstage photo of the singer to her Instagram Story on Nov. 18, revealing that Carpenter's nail design of choice for the next few shows is none other than polka dots. In the photo, she's seen wearing short, oval-shaped nails with a milky white base with small, black dots on top.

Sabrina Carpenter photographed backstage at the "Short n' Sweet" tour. (Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Polka dots made a huge comeback over the summer, for both fashion and beauty, so it was only natural for the throwback design to become a major nail trend as well. In recent months, everyone from Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner to Simone Biles was seen wearing polka dots on their nails, and their popularity is likely due to the fact that they're really easy to customize with different colors and bases. "Play with color dots if you want a look that pops and feels a bit bolder," celebrity manicurist, Natalie Minerva, previously told MC.

To copy Sabrina Carpenter's polka dot look, read ahead to shop a few essentials.

