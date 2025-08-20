Simone Biles is in her polka dot era. On August 20, the Olympic gymnast posted a selfie on her Instagram stories after revealing that she’s spending some time in Australia with her sister, Adria Biles. For the occasion, the athlete kept things simple with a plain white t-shirt, silver jewelry, and her now signature bob hairstyle. She added a pop of color to the look via her trendy polka dot manicure that I am now itching to recreate.

​Biles’s nails were first painted a deep, vampy red color, almost veering on the side of a wine shade. She then added white polka dots all over each nail, the contrast adding an almost pop-art feel to the manicure. A glossy top coat finished the look and added some gorgeous shine.

Simone Biles shows off her polka dot manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Polka dot nails have been extremely popular this summer, and if Biles’s latest manicures are any indication, it’s clear that she’s a big fan of the trend. In fact, this is a look that she has worn before. On another trip that she took this summer to the British Virgin Islands, where she was accompanied by fellow Chicago Bears WAGs (the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes), Biles wore a black-and-white version of this same manicure. She did the inverse of her current look, opting for a white base color instead of using the hue for nail art, and black for the dotted design.

​Biles isn’t the only celebrity who’s been championing the look. Back in June, Sabrina Carpenter wore a pink version of the polka dot nail, with scattered crystals and white dots. Just one month later, Kylie Jenner showed off a French tip version of the trend via her Instagram story. If Hollywood has any say in it, it's clear that this manicure trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

​Polka dot nails are one of the easier manicures that I’ve learned to DIY over the years, so keep reading to find out exactly what you’ll need to make recreating Biles’s new manicure a breeze.