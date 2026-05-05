Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala French Manicure Features the Sweetest Old Hollywood Detail
Look closely.
Sabrina Carpenter has attended four Met Galas so far, and somehow she's already become a pro at delivering a few surprises in the glam department. After her appearance at last year's event, I spent days thinking about her special Louis Vuitton-themed manicure, and now that she's come back for another stroll around the red carpet for tonight's "Fashion Is Art" theme, I can't stop obsessing over the details in her black French manicure.
This year, Carpenter arrived at the event not just as a regular attendee, but as a member of the host committee alongside other stars like Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Zoë Kravitz, Misty Copeland, and many more, so obviously, she had to go all out with her outfit, hair, and makeup for the night. The "House Tour" singer showed up wearing a custom Dior tulle dress by Jonathan Anderson that was made with actual film from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 film, Sabrina. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in tight Old Hollywood curls with a diamond headpiece, and she even wore a specialized French manicure that was painted to match the film strips in her dress.
Carpenter is no stranger to a themed manicure. She attended last year's event with the Louis Vuitton logo painted onto her nails along with some of the threads from the pantless suit she wore, and while closing out her tour in South America last month, she wore a bedazzled glaze manicure that featured chrome powder and colorful gems to match her royal purple jumpsuit.
Usually, the focus of the gala is rightfully on the fashion, but the nails for tonight have been on point, too. Aside from Carpenter's French manicure, tennis star Naomi Osaka showed up wearing long stiletto nails that were painted to match her Robert Wun ensemble, while Janelle Monae wore a 3D chrome look that had photographers fighting for a close-up shot.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.