It's pretty rare for me to venture outside the box and wear any form of nail art that isn't a French manicure or similar, but Sabrina Carpenter is convincing me that I might need to officially make metallic pink nail polish my color for spring.

The Man's Best Friend singer just dropped the music video for her single, "House Tour" (guest starring Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley), and it's just as silly and fun as I'd expect a Sabrina Carpenter video to be. Of course, I wouldn't be who I am if I didn't immediately zero in on the hair and beauty looks she chose to wear during the three and a half minute visual, and it didn't take me very long to notice how stunning her manicure looked. As always, the singer wore what's become her signature bombshell curls hairstyle along with dark eyeliner and volumizing mascara, and on her finger she wore a hot pink metallic nail polish. Per Instagram, her manicure is the work of celebrity nail artist, Zora Ganzorigt.

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

Back in December, celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva, predicted that shimmery nail polish shades would be a major winter trend, worked well with deeper shades like blue and black, but now that it's spring, it's easier to incorporate them into brighter and more vibrant colors like red and hot pink. "There’s an edge to [shimmers] that I love," she said. "It's a great color to wear on long or short nails."

Article continues below

Carpenter also just wore a bedazzled chrome manicure while performing a few shows for the South American leg of her Short 'n' Sweet tour, but she isn't the only one getting into metallic, glittery, jeweled designs these days. Megan Fox started off the season showing off a light blue manicure with chunky glitter, and a few weeks before that, Dua Lipa wore colorful confetti glitter on her nails.

Read ahead to shop some shimmers and metallics to add to your spring nail color lineup.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors