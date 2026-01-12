Tonight at the 83rd annual Golden Globes, I expected to see deep maroons, inky blacks—maybe even a splash of emerald, considering that's been the dress theme of the night—dominating the nail space. It's January, after all, and this awards show has always been a playground for rich, wintry glam. But as the carpet unfolds tonight, a different story is emerging at the tips of everyone's fingers. I'm talking milky whites, sheer nudes, and even soft, barely-there pinks. You know, the kinds of manicures you associate with spring weddings or summer vacations, not a dead-of-winter awards show.

It feels like a quiet shift, where beauty is opting out of seasonal rules altogether. While the gowns are getting bigger and the jewels are getting brighter, the nails are pulling back—a clear pivot from the intricate, statement-making designs that dominated 2025. And while they read simple, they're indeed rich-girl nails: clean, neutral, and healthy-looking—quiet luxury at its finest.

The best part? This is a celebrity trend you can easily recreate at home. Keep reading for the best neutral nails of the night, along with the products to shop for yourself.

The Best Anti-Winter Nail Looks

Kate Hudson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (Image credit: Getty Images)

